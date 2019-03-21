On Wednesday, March 20, Apple released a new version of Apple AirPods, the wireless earbuds that are transforming how people listen and talk with smartphones. While the second generation AirPods come with enhanced new features, you might be wondering: Can you still buy the original Apple AirPods? If you don't need all the features of the second generation, there are still ways to buy the original Apple AirPods, even though the Apple website currently only displays the second generation.

If you're looking for original, first generation Apple AirPods, you'll noticed that the Apple website is only featuring the new second generation device since its release on March 20. The newest AirPods actually retail for same $159 price as the originals, but it'll cost you $40 more for the wireless case. If you're old school, there are still ways to snag a pair of original AirPods. As of publication, there are plenty of options to find the originals.

The Best Buy online store, for example, carries refurbished originals for a lower price point ($154.99 as compared to $159.99) than they were when they first arrived on the market. Walmart appears to still carry original AirPods online as well. You can also find AirPods on used sites like Ebay or your local Craigslist, just make sure you can confirm the condition before buying from non-verified sellers.

Though the original AirPods and new second generation version have some notable differences, the new AirPods look pretty much identical in appearance, with the same all-white, sleek aesthetic as the original ones.

So what are the differences between these two versions of the same device? Though both the new and old AirPods were priced at $159 with the standard charging case, customers now have the option to spend $199 for AirPods that come with a wireless charging case. The new AirPods have better connectivity due to a newly-designed H1 chip, which will also speed up pairing time, increase the efficiency of battery life, and give users 50 percent more hands-free talk time. They also have a "Hey Siri" function that will help make it easier to change songs, make a call, adjust the volume, or get directions hands-free. Overall, not a huge amount has changed between the two devices. If you don't feel like you need all the new generation's features, you can always snag a pair of the OG AirPods.

In a press release, Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, describes the original AirPods as "the world’s best wireless headphones," noting that they just "got even better" with the second generation. Schiller described the device's capabilities as a "magical wireless experience," mentioning that AirPods "connect easily with all of your devices, and provide crystal clear sound and intuitive, innovative control of your music and audio."

If you want to purchase original AirPods or use your original ones with the new wireless AirPods charging case, you're in luck. Apple makes it easy to use your original first generation AirPods in the wireless charging case, which you can purchase separately for only $79. No earbuds, just the case. This will save you money if you already have a pair of AirPods — and you'll get the latest Apple technology. Both the new AirPods and the wireless charging case are available for purchase online as of March 20, and they will be in stores next week, per Apple.

Regardless of whether you have the original AirPods or are planning to snag a pair of the new ones, these wireless headphones are a pretty useful innovation from Apple.