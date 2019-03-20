On Wednesday, March 20, Apple officially announced the release of new AirPods. This is the second version of the wireless headphones. The tiny white earbuds are packed with a handful of brand new features and functions that you're going to love. So, what are the differences? The new AirPods vs. Old AirPods will have you ready to upgrade right away. Here's what you need to know.

Apple just announced that the company is gearing up to release a new version of its popular AirPods. One of the major differences between the original version and the new version is the addition of an H1 chip that was designed by Apple. Now, that technical jargon might not mean a whole lot to you right now. But, the H1 chip is responsible for many of the new and amazing features included in Apple’s latest version of AirPods.

Thanks to the H1 chip, the new AirPods will offer 50 percent more talk time than the original AirPods, according to Apple. That equates to about an hour of extra talk time, the company said. The chip also helps to improve the performance of the AirPods to help them operate more efficiently. In addition to the benefit of expanded talk time, you can also expect faster connect times, per the company.

Oh, and you'll also be able to use Siri completely hands-free with the new AirPods. All you have to do is say "Hey Siri" to get started. You can ask Siri to do things like changing the song, make a phone call, turn the volume up or down, or get directions to wherever you're going next.

Apple's second rendition of the AirPods also comes with two charging options. You can choose from the standard charging case, which is also currently offered with the first version of the AirPods. The new AirPods with the standard charging case costs $159, per Apple. Or, you can opt for the new Wireless Charging Case and AirPod headphones, which retails for $199, according to Apple.

If you're interested in buying only the standalone Wireless Charging Case, it's available for $79. It can be purchased on Apple's website starting on Wednesday, March 20, and in stores next week. The Wireless Charging Case should be compatible with certain QI charging mats. IMO, this is an ideal option for people who are constantly on-the-go and don't have time to plug their AirPods in for a while.

“AirPods delivered a magical wireless experience and have become one of the most beloved products we’ve ever made. They connect easily with all of your devices, and provide crystal clear sound and intuitive, innovative control of your music and audio,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a press release issued by Apple.

The new AirPods are available to order on the Apple website starting on Wednesday, March 20 and in Apple stores starting next week, according to the company.

I’ve got the original pair of Apple AirPods and I'm over the moon about them. But, with the recent announcement that a better version is on the way, I may need to upgrade sooner than I was planning to.