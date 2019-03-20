There are few things in the world that get people more excited than a new Apple product, and I'm certainly no exception to that excitement. Since Apple announced they would be upgrading their popular AirPods soon, everyone has been wondering what they'll be like. Well, the public got a sneak peak, but you may wonder: can you use the wireless AirPods case with old AirPods? It's never been easier.

On Wednesday, March 20, Apple released a press release on their website announcing plans to upgrade their popular AirPods. According to the release, the new wireless headphones will be powered by a new H1 chip, which will feature the option of a wireless charging case. If you manage to misplace everything like me, then this option will come in handy. However, opting for the wireless case doesn't mean that you have to purchase the new AirPods with it. According to Apple's website, you can purchase the wireless charging case solo for only $79, and it'll work with the AirPods you already own and love. Of course, if you're feeling like splurging, you could always purchase the new AirPods along with the wireless charging case, but that'll cost you a smooth $199.

That's exciting news already, but what steps this product up even more is that rumor has it AirPod users will be able to get an engraving on both their standard charging case or the new wireless charging case. That way, you'll be able to confidently identify your AirPod case from a friend's, because that can be tricky.

So now that question is answered, here's a little more detail on Apple's latest AirPods upgrade. According to Apple's press release, the second generation of AirPods will include new and improved performance features, such as "faster connect times," "more talk time," and a hands-free way to access Siri.

In the press release, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller spoke about the impact AirPods had in the tech world, and how the second generation will be even more impressive. He said,

AirPods delivered a magical wireless experience and have become one of the most beloved products we’ve ever made. They connect easily with all of your devices, and provide crystal clear sound and intuitive, innovative control of your music and audio. The world’s best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ and the convenience of a new wireless battery case.

Stephen Lam/Getty Images News/Getty Images

AirPods changed the way people listen to music, podcasts, and more on the go, and the impact has been huge. Of course, what's a revolutionary technology without some commentary from the public? Once the features of the upgraded AirPods was released, Twitter immediately lit up with tons of opinions. While some people were excited at the prospect of the new AirPods, others expected more features.

So there you have it. There's nothing like starting the morning off than with some exciting news from Apple. Start pinching those pennies people, because the tech releases are only getting started.