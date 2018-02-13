Vibrators, which I consider to be among the most basic of sex toys, can range anywhere from approximately $20 to hundreds or even thousands of dollars. In fact, if you're Gwyneth Paltrow, you probably prefer 24K gold sex toys that cost roughly about the same as a used car. If you have to get financing for your dildos, I can see how it'd be hard to part with one every time you got into a new relationship. This dilemma begs the question, can you reuse sex toys from past relationships with a new partner? Well, it depends.
While this boils down to both your and your partner's personal preferences, you should clean your sex toys regularly and properly regardless of whether you use them alone or with a partner. If you think this is awkward AF, know that giving yourself or your partner an infection from one of your toys will be a million times worse.
There are a few ways you can go about sterilizing your toys and most depend on the materials and mechanisms your particular toy is made of. Some toys, like those made of hard plastic, should only be cleaned with soap and warm water while others can actually go in the dishwasher.
You can even invest in products designed specifically for cleaning your sex toys. Choose from high-end products like the UVee (a self-cleaning storage unit for your toys) or a more affordable sex cleaner. Whatever you decide, it's always best to consult the packaging of your device (or Google) for more detailed cleaning instructions and precautions.
Once you're confident your toys are clean, you can determine — together with your new partner — if you feel comfortable reusing them or if you'd rather purchase all new toys. For some people, it's about sterilization. For others, it's about respect. Here's what 11 Redditors had to say about reusing sex toys from past relationships with a new partner.
It depends on the materials your toys are made of.
Remember that just because one partner doesn't mind reusing sex toys doesn't mean all of your partners in the future will feel the same way. Before introducing toys in the bedroom, be sure to find out what your partner is comfortable with.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.