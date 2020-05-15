When deciding between getting your favorite Starbucks sips delivered or venturing to the nearest drive-thru, there's a major factor you might want to consider if you're a Starbucks Rewards Member. Usually, you can earn Stars on your visits when you pay with a card connected to your Rewards account. But if you're not going to the store, can you collect Starbucks Rewards Stars with delivery? Here's what to know before hitting that order button.

Ordering a Starbucks delivery on Uber Eats seems like an easy solution when you can't make it to your local store, but if you also want to collect Stars on your order, you might have to change the way you order your delivery. For the most part, when you order a Starbucks delivery on Uber Eats, you will not generally collect Stars on that order, because the Uber Eats app is not connected to your Starbucks Rewards. According to Starbucks, you can't earn or redeem Stars on delivery orders.

There is an exception, though. You will earn Stars if you pay using the Starbucks Rewards Visa Card or Prepaid Card. To do so, you'll need to first have the card at your disposal. Then, add the card details into your Uber Eats account and make sure that you have the card set as your preferred payment method before placing your order. When you do that, you'll earn Stars on your connected Rewards account, but you still can't redeem them in the Uber Eats app.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If you'd rather collect Stars from your purchases without using the Starbucks Visa, you can order your drinks at a Starbucks location or through Mobile Order and pick them up. Pick-up methods are being updated in real time on the Starbucks app, so you can check before you go.

When you order at a Starbucks location, you can earn Stars using a payment method linked to your Rewards account. If you decide to use the order-ahead feature, you will earn Stars for your purchase in the app. You collect two Stars for every $1 spent on an order, and then you can redeem them for different freebies at different levels. For example, you can redeem 50 Stars for a brewed hot coffee, bakery item, or hot tea.

Again, you can't redeem Stars in the Uber Eats app when you order delivery, but if you're OK forgoing a few Stars here and there, it's still a convenient way to get your faves delivered straight to your door.