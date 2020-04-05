Virtual conferencing platforms like Zoom make it easy to stay tuned into your workplace or classroom no matter where you are. There are even cool features like virtual backgrounds that allow you to spice up your video calls. If you're wondering if you can change backgrounds on Zoom for Android, read on for more details.

If you've signed into a Zoom meeting on your computer, you might've made it look like you were hanging it our in space or crossing the Golden Gate Bride, thanks to the app's virtual background. You can connect on Zoom in a few different ways, including on your phone. There is a Zoom app for both Android and iOS devices. As of publication, Android users unfortunately don't have access to Zoom's virtual background feature. If you have an Android, you can still dial into video calls, but your background will be whatever is behind you IRL.

If you're using an iPhone 8 or later with an updated Zoom app, you can able to change your background on a video call by going to the bottom right corner, tapping "More" by the three dots, and then choose "Virtual Background." From there, you select which picture you'd like to use.

If you'd like to run virtual backgrounds on your PC or Mac system, make sure you're running up-to-date versions of 4.6 or higher of the Zoom Desktop Client. There are also a few things you'll want to set up in order to get the optimal background. Zoom recommends having a solid color backdrop, ideally green, and to not wear clothing that's the same color as the background. It's also important to use a high quality camera and have uniform lighting and color.

To turn on the Virtual Background effect in your account settings, sign into the Zoom web portal. If you're an account member, head to Meeting Settings, but if you're an account administrator, go to My Meeting Settings. You'll then select the Meeting tab, head to the Virtual Background option, and toggle the status to turn on the feature. The final step is to activate the Virtual Background feature, which requires you to log out of the Zoom Desktop Client and log in to it again.

Shutterstock

There are a whole slew of fun backdrops you could use during your next Zoom call, including Taco Bell backgrounds, Harry Potter backgrounds, West Elm backgrounds, and Disney Backgrounds. If you're about to hop on an important meeting, you'll want to check out the top office backgrounds that'll replace your messy bedroom with a professional workspace. With many options for changing your virtual background, it's time to add a personal flair to your next call.