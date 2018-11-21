First, Kylie Jenner announced that her beauty line would be dropping at Ulta. Then, she dropped the most incredible winter-inspired collection just in time for the most festive season of all. If you, like me, were left asking, "Can you buy Kylie Cosmetics' holiday collection at Ulta?" I finally have an answer for you. In fact, I've got the list of everything by the brand that you can shop at the retailer so get ready to start adding to your holiday wishlist.

Incase you haven't gotten the full scoop on Kylie Cosmetics' holiday collection, here's a quick rundown (trust me, you'll want to know all that it includes). It contains: an eight-piece collection of mini metallic, velvet, and matte liquid lippies called Baby It's Cold Outside; four new super twinkly metallic lipsticks; two brand new glitter glosses, one that's sheer and another that's bronze; a 4-piece liquid lip set, which includes two matte shades and two metallic shades; and a Kissmas Matte Lip Kit in a peachy nude. And those are just the lip products. The collection also includes a new 14-pan eyeshadow palette named Chill Baby, which includes both metallic and matte shades; a three-pan face palette featuring a blush, highlighter, and perfecting powder; and two new Ultra Glow Loose Powder Highlighters in sparkly gold and sparkly silver.

So, do you see why we're all so eager to be able to snag it in-person at our nearest Ulta?

Unfortunately, the holiday collection will not be available to shop anywhere but kyliecosmetics.com, but don't let that news bum you out. Kylie Cosmetics officially launched in Ulta on November 17 and once you take a look at which products the retail chain is stocking all your woes will be gone.

First up, Ulta is stocking 11 Lip Kit selections at $29 each. Seeing as the Lip Kit was the original product that made Kylie Cosmetics into the veritable empire it is today, it would only be right for Ulta to carry it. The following will be included: Lip Kit Kristin, Lip Kit Posie K, Lip Kit Exposed, Lip Kit Candy K, Lip Kit Koko K, Lip Kit Dolce K, Lip Kit Clove, Lip Kit True Brown K, Lip Kit Head Over Heels, Lip Kit Dirty Peach, Lip Kit Mary Jo K. If I were you I'd cross reference my favorite Lip Kit right now to see if you'll be able to get it in stores.

Next up on the roster are six Lip Gloss selections, which retail for $15 each. Slick and shiny are two words that I want to describe my holiday beauty look so I definitely need to pick up a gloss or two ASAP. They have Lip Gloss Literally, Lip Gloss Cupid, Lip Gloss Poppin, Lip Gloss Koko K, Super Glitter Gloss Glitz, and Super Glitter Gloss Glamour.

And finally, Ulta is also carrying 11 Velvet Liquid Lipstick selections at $16 each. They've got Velvet Liquid Lipstick Low Key, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Commando, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Basic, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Punk, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Boy Bye, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Charm, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Savage, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Heat, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Surprise Me, Velvet Liquid Lipstick Goals, and Velvet Liquid Lipstick Shook.

In other words, Ulta's got your lips covered for the season. Your fellow holiday party goers will have nothing on you.