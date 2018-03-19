"Dating within a friend group will certainly change the dynamic of the group," dating coach Erika Ettin tells Elite Daily. "Whether that's for better or worse is really something no one can know until it happens."

Of course, there isn't anything inherently wrong with dating someone in your friend group. And while the potential of harming an already existing friendship is often the reason people use for not dating a friend, Ettin suggests not letting fear get in the way of following your heart.

But what about the real-life havoc that could potentially unfold?

"I would advise a word of caution for those who have overlapping friendships within a group, as other friends will insert themselves into your relationship, forming opinions and so forth," author and relationship expert Alexis Nicole White tells Elite Daily.

And let's be real, everyone is certainly going to have their opinions on any new relationship within the fold. Despite how difficult it might be to avoid spilling all of the juicy details to your other friends, if they're also friends with your new bae, then that might not be the best idea.

"I would keep the details of your relationship as private as possible to maintain the integrity of all bonds," says White.