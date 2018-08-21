Tiffany Haddish goes there. The hilarious comedian took to the 2018 VMAs stage alongside Kevin Hart — her co-star in the upcoming film Night School — to make some jokes and introduce Best Hip Hop. But her appearance didn't come without a comedy casualty — a certain girl group that lost a very famous member. Camila Cabello's reaction to Tiffany Haddish calling out 5th Harmony was... well, awkward.

"Camila Cabello’s nominated for five awards tonight," Tiffany remarked. "So for those of you watching at home... Hi, 5th Harmony!"

Yup. She said that. Even Kevin Hart was a little taken aback. Oh, the shade of it all! And Camila just shook her head with a smile. What else was she gonna do? Man, she'll never escape her past...

Immediately following the gag, Nicki Minaj ended up nabbing the award for Best Hip Hop and couldn't help but running to 5th Harmony's — well, one member's — defense.

"Don’t be coming for 5th Harmony because Normani is that b*tch!" the rapper declared. Well, at least we know where Nicki stands.

Camila Cabello is admittedly killing it in her solo career since exiting 5th Harmony in 2016, even if Normani is also doing her thing. She's indeed up for five Moonmen tonight — Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Video, and Best Choreography.

Camila became a household name as a member of Fifth Harmony, the mega girl group that got their start on the second season of The X-Factor and became responsible for such earworm hits like "Work From Home" and "Miss Movin' On." Since her departure, she's skyrocketed to even further success.

"It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time," Cabello has said of leaving the band. "If anyone wants to explore their individuality, it's not right for people to tell you no."

Cabello's debut solo album, Camila, was released in January of 2018. She's broken records with her catchy banger "Havana" since last summer — the fiery jam has been topping the charts for almost a year. Turn on the radio now. I'll bet you it's on.

Camila spoke about her meteoric rise in an interview with NME back in February, explaining that she hasn't quite come to terms with her superstardom. The 21-year-old admitted:

It feels amazing. But it also feels like it’s not me, if that makes sense? I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s my twin’. It’s almost like Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus. But… I don’t know. I feel like so much stuff is happening to me all the time, and that’s kind of a good thing because I don’t really have time to process it and let stuff sink in. But really it just feels amazing that people are actually listening to my songs. I think back to when I was 15 and didn’t even think this [career] was a real thing that could happen.

Welp, it's a real thing... And while fame has its obvious perks, there's also that whole "getting talked about during a live awards show" thing. At least she knows how to laugh it off?