Camila Cabello is in it to win it at this year's Video Music Awards. The singer is nominated for multiple awards and she definitely dressed the part. Camila Cabello's 2018 VMAs look is so blue, in the best way.

Cabello is originally known for being one fifth of the girl group Fifth Harmony, before she began her career as a solo artist. She's done well for herself since distancing from the group, and she's earned herself five Video Music Awards nominations for 2018. Cabello is up for Best Choreography ("Havana" featuring Young Thug, choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens), Best Pop Song, Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Video of the Year. All of Cabello's song-specific nominations are for her hit "Havana" featuring Young Thug. For reference, "Havana" was such a popular song that it inspired an entire Camila Cabello x L'Oreal Paris Havana collection, full of beautifully bronzed products.

2018 is Cabello's first year attending the Video Music Awards without her former Fifth Harmony bandmates, and while the group also looked fire when they were together, I think that Cabello is shining even brighter now that she's doing her own thing. Feast your eyes on Cabello's VMA look and prepare to say, "Ooh na na!"

2018

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello wore a voluminous dip-dyed Oscar de la Renta ballgown that's bringing me back to my arts and craft days. The singer accented her statement dress with silver heels and a pair of elegant Chopard earrings. Cabello also chose a bright red lip to finish off her beauty look, a smart choice to contrast her blue gown. Maybe it's from her collaboration with L'Oreal! This was Cabello's first VMAs appearance since breaking up with Fifth Harmony, check out the difference between her look now and before.

2013

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fifth Harmony (from left: Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Cabello)first attended the VMAs in 2013. The band looked cohesive in a mix of black and yellow ensembles, with Cabello opting for a full-on noir look. The cuban-born singer wore a textured black fit-and-flare dress with a pair of super high wedges, and a hot pink lip.

2014

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello (far left) changed up her look a bit for 2014 and went with a more mature vibe, in a black silk gown. The girl definitely loves wearing black! Cabello kept her makeup rather natural this year, with a simple bronzed look.

2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2015 saw Cabello (second from right) in a turtleneck lace mini-dress. In a change up from her darker dresses in years past, this look was lighter and brighter.

2016

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back to black in 2016. All the girls look fierce here, but this was one of Cabello's (second from right) most sophisticated looks, yet. The singer wore a one-sleeved black gown with a thigh-high slit and an attached choker necklace. Those gold sandals and that smoldering, smokey eye put the look over the edge.

This year's look as a solo artist definitely has a sophisticated vibe to it, and I'm living for it.