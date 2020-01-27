Weeks before the 2020 Grammys, the Recording Academy announced Camila Cabello would be delivering a performance, but nobody knew what song she would sing. In recent awards show performances of their sexy duet, "Señorita," Cabello steamed up the stage with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but she went in a whole new direction for the Grammys. Camila Cabello's dad cried during her 2020 Grammys performance, because it really was such an emotional moment.

Prior to a commercial break before Cabello's big performance, the Grammys TV announcer teased she would dedicate the song to "a man she loves." Of course, Shamila fans immediately guessed this must be about Mendes, but as anyone who had taken notice of Cabello and Mendes' separate red carpet arrivals probably surmised, the man in question was actually Cabello's father, Alejandro Cabello. The father-daughter duo walked the red carpet together at the start of the night, and they definitely stole the show with one of the most tearful moments of the night during Cabello's big number.

Cabello took the stage to perform her song "First Man," a ballad on her 2019 album, Romance, in which she sings to her father about a new love, all the while reminding him that he will be the first man who loved her. In the middle of song Cabello sings, "I swear on my heart that he's a good man /I know you'll stay up late just waiting for me/ You held me so tight so now someone else can/ But you were the first man that really loved me."

The emotional ballad got especially tearjerking when home videos of Cabello as a child with her father began playing on a sheet next to her. Then, the most emotional part of the performance came when Cabello walked down the stage stairs toward her crying father, who was sitting right in the front row.

As Cabello approached her dad, he was visibly emotional with tears in the corners of his eyes, and everyone in the audience and watching it online also totally lost it over the adorable father-daughter moment.

The two shared a sweet kiss and hug as the song came to an end, and honestly, it did not seem like there was a dry eye in the house.

Unfortunately, Cabello did not take home a trophy at this year's Grammy Awards. She was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for her collaboration with Mendes, "Señorita," but they lost out on the award to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' ubiquitous hit "Old Town Road."

Despite that loss, though, Cabello definitely came out as one of the biggest winners of Grammys night after delivering one of the most powerful and memorable performances of the ceremony.