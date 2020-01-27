It's Grammys season, people. That means all your favorite singers and songbirds are hitting the red carpet in their absolute best, and Camila Cabello's look at the 2020 Grammys is already making waves. Cabello is both nominated for and performing at the awards, so naturally, she dressed for the occasion — and absolutely crushed it.

This year, Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes are nominated for 2020's Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit "Señorita," aka the only song that makes me put down my drink and start dancing when I'm at the bar. What can I say? It's a bop! Prior to hitting the red carpet, Cabello ~hinted~ at her outfit for the night, saying she and Mendes might pay homage to Twenty One Pilots and go onstage in their undies. Of course, she was just kidding, and her actual look was a mystery. Not anymore, though, as fans were delighted to see the singer show up wearing a gorgeous black number with a heavily jeweled mini dress with a ballgown skirt attached at the waist. It looked fit for a modern fantasy pop princess.

Notably, Cabello and Mendes arrived separately and did not walk the carpet together, nor did they take red carpet photos together. Considering they were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, fans were a little surprised, even though they lost. But honestly, Cabello's dress was so gorgeous, it made sense for her to keep the spotlight to herself.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Cabello's gown might have technically been two pieces, but the result was that her bodice caught everyone's attention from all angles. Most fans didn't realize it was actually the top half of a minidress unless they saw it from the front.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

This year's look is a far cry from her slinky pink number at the 2019 Grammys. She wore a fully-embellished, mock-neck maxi dress with a cutout at the back:

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

At last year's Grammys, the singer was nominated for both Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, but unfortunately, she didn't won in either category. Fingers crossed this year she'll change that streak and have as successful an on-stage performance as she did a red carpet moment.