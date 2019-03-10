St. Patrick's Day is known to be a celebration centered around enjoying some festive libations (if you're 21 years and older), so it's no surprise that restaurants are doing their part to keep the celebrations going. Maybe you're scouting out some deals on green beer, or maybe you're a Guinness fan through and through, but if you're excited for March 17 give whiskey a chance this year, then you just might want to check out California Pizza Kitchen's $5 Irish Mule for St. Patrick's Day 2019. It's a spirited sip with an Irish-inspired twist on the classic recipe.

According to an email sent to Elite Daily from CPK, the casual dining chain known for its artisan pizzas is offering the discounted sip in honor of the holiday on Sunday, March 17, 2019. A returning deal, the $5 Irish Mule from CPK is about half the price you would usually pay for an alcoholic sip at the eatery, and you don't even need the luck of the Irish to take advantage of the it.

Made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, ginger beer, lime, and fresh ginger, per CPK, this St. Patrick's Day creation forgoes the traditional vodka in order to really give you all those festive ~feels~.

If you're marking down this deal in your St. Patrick's Day to-do list, you should know that it is only available at select locations to guests 21 years and older, so you might want to check with your fave CPK to make sure they're running this deal before you count on that lucky discount.

Even if your location doesn't happen to be celebrating with $5 sips, you might be able to get the drink at regular price instead. While perusing the online CPK menu, I noticed that Moscow Mule variation known as the Irish Mule is listed right there with a handful of other varieties of the cocktail. Not a fan of all that ginger but still want that a sip made with whiskey? It looks like you can get imbibe in what CPK calls a Whiskey Cider Press, made with Maker's Mark Bourbon, apple cider, lemonade, ginger ale, and spiced tart cherries, per the online menu. Of course, it's not part of any deal or made with traditional Irish whiskey, but I'm sure it'll get you in the St. Patty's spirit.

If you're not able to make it to California Pizza Kitchen in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, you might want to consider hitting up the restaurant a few days earlier on Thursday, March 14, aka Pi Day, because there is also a great deal to be had then. On March 14, 2019, you can snag a slice of Key Lime Pie from CPK for just $3.14 when you dine in or order takeout from the chain. Considering a slice usually sells for $6.25, per Real Menu Prices, you're getting a pretty good deal in honor of the math-inspired holiday. While it might be unexpected that a chain known for its pizza went the decadent route for its Pi Day deal, it still sounds like a pretty sweet bite.

Whether you hit up CPK on St. Patrick's Day for an Irish Mule or on Pi Day for a tasty slice (or both!), the restaurant has you set for your March celebrations.