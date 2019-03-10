I'll have you know that math definitely isn't my strong suit — from a young age, my grade school teachers knew for a fact that my career path would certainly not involve algebra, geometry, or calculus. However, it just so happens that Pi Day (aka March 14) happens to be one of my favorite holidays of all time... mostly because of all of the delectable pie-related discounts. California Pizza Kitchen's Pi Day 2019 deal, for example, is an unexpectedly sweet offering. And the best part is, you won't have to pick up your calculator to snag it.

Don't get me wrong — a trip to California Pizza Kitchen is always a good idea. But if you find yourself anywhere near one of their fast-casual restaurants on Thursday, March 14, 2019, be sure to stop in. For only $3.14 (like pi, get it?) you will be able to get a slice of the chain's delicious Key Lime Pie, according to an email from CPK to Elite Daily. Say what?

Yes, you heard that loud and clear, my sweet tooth pals. While you might expect to get a slice of 'za at the renowned pizza chain, CPK is going all in on the sweets for Pi Day. This offer is available while supplies last for dine-in and takeout orders only (no third-party delivery) on March 14, according to California Pizza Kitchen. It's only available at certain locations, though, so be sure to call ahead to avoid major disappointment. Oh, and if you're planning on going to one in Guam, at an airport, in a stadium, at The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, or outside of the U.S., you'll have to pay full price for any pie, since the deal isn't valid in those locations. Also, the offer is only valid on Pi Day, March 14, 2019. Offering the discount on any other day would simply be sacrilege.

Courtesy Of California Pizza Kitchen

OK, wow, how good does that look? I've had a lot of Key Lime Pie in my 24 years of life, and IMO, that slice in particular looks simply irresistible.

If you can't make it to CPK on Pi Day, though, don't worry — the chain is also offering a deliciously festive St. Patrick's Day deal a few days later on Sunday, March 17. You will be able to pay $5 for a CPK Irish Mule, which — per the company — is made with actual Jameson Whiskey. Like a pot of gold or a four leaf clover, though, this deal is relatively hard to find, as it's only available at select locations. Keep in mind that only customers 21 years and older will be served this tasty aperitif, and don't forget to have your DD ready to drop you off and pick you up — these babies are strong as can be.

Courtesy Of California Pizza Kitchen

If you'd rather stay in and eat apple pie on Pi Day, there are so many ways to enjoy it (aside from the traditional warm slice with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, that is). Try putting it atop pizza crust, make some sweet tacos, or sniff your way to a pint of apple bourbon ice cream. The world is your oyster. But, of course, going out for a slice and having one at home is totally an option!

It's a relief to know that most Pi Day celebrations don't actually involve math. In fact, anything that involves pie is right up my alley. Needless to say, March 14 is about to be really sweet.