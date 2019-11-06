Caitlyn Jenner's 2019 Birthday Instagram For Kris Is Genuinely So Heartfelt

Maintaining a mature relationship with an ex is no easy feat, but Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner seem to have it down to a science. Kris, aka, the world's best momager, turned 64 years old on Nov. 5 and, while tons of warm wishes rolled in, it was hard not to take notice of one message in particular. Caitlyn Jenner's birthday Instagram for Kris is so thoughtful, and a perfect representation of the amicable relationship they've created post-split.

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs and there was definitely a time when such a post would not have gone up on Kris' big day. The former couple faced a sudden split in 2013 and officially filed for divorce the following year. They struggled again to see eye-to-eye in 2015 when Caitlyn came out as transgender. But alas, time heals everything, and Caitlyn had the sweetest message for her ex when November rolled around this year.

"Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you! 🎈 🎂," she wrote on Instagram.

Oh, and both Kendall and Kylie Jenner commented on the pic with heart emojis. So much love to go around!

This one definitely pulled at my heartstrings y'all.

The post comes just one week after Caitlyn celebrated a birthday of her own. The star's 70th birthday party was quite the family affair and nearly all of her daughters showed out to celebrate. Khloé Kardashian may have had to skip out due to work, but the photos of Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian celebrating with Caitlyn were too precious.

Caitlyn even received a cake that had a photo of toddler-aged Kylie and Kendall across the front. It just doesn't get cuter than that.

While Kris may not have shown up to the festivities (or wished Caitlyn a happy birthday publicly), the new snapshot of them just might be proof that their past drama has been swept under the rug. There's clearly still lots of love to go around here. Happiest of birthdays, Kris!