Caitlyn Jenner is looking to leave the drama behind in 2019. Following her headline-making elimination from U.K.'s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on Dec. 6, Jenner opened up about the rumored rift between her and the Kardashian family after they didn't show up to greet her on the show. Caitlyn Jenner apologized to the Kardashians after her exit from the British reality show caused fans to criticize the famous family.

In case you missed it, many celebrities are greeted by loved ones after they're eliminated from the show, but it was apparent after Jenner's exit that no one from the KarJenner clan went to see her. Viewers flooded Twitter with messages of hate towards Jenner's children and stepchildren after the episode aired.

Though it seemed like a jab at Jenner, when asked about the mishap, the Olympian shared that there are no hard feelings.

“My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families,” Jenner told The Daily Mail. “I was disappointed they were criticized. After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize.”

Prior to Jenner's explanation, the backlash prompted Jenner's son Brandon to address the situation, explaining that he thinks it was a set up for Jenner to receive more sympathy.

“Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up!" Brandon told a fan on Instagram. "I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

Kim Kardashian then chimed in, sharing a similar message as Brandon.

"Exactly what Brandon said!!!!" Kardashian tweeted. "NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

Jenner was seemingly not bothered by her lack of on-hand support from her kids, thanks, in part, to girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, who was there to see her out of the jungle.

"So proud of you @caitlynjenner," Hutchins captioned a selfie post-elimination. "Glad I got to visit the jungle!"

Upon arriving home, Jenner was also showered with love by daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who greeted her with "Welcome Home" balloons.

Major props to Jenner for setting the record straight and proving that things are not always what they seem on TV and social media.