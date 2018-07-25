Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day is back for another year of raising money to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. As a part of the deal, you can buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen on Aug. 2 to help save a child's life. A portion of the cost from each Blizzard Treat will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The money raised will help pay for medical expenses and research for children being treated at Children's Miracle Network Hospital locations across the country.

If you are looking for a sweet snack that also gives back to the community, look no further than Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day. On Thursday, Aug. 2, $1 from each Blizzard Treat purchased at participating Dairy Queen locations across the country will be donated to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. To date, Dairy Queen has raised more than $135 million in proceeds that have been donated Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The funds are used to foot the bill for much-needed medical treatments, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care, according to Dairy Queen and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

If you haven't been to Dairy Queen in a hot minute, you are missing out on a lot of tasty dessert options. The ice cream haven currently has a few limited edition Blizzard Treats. If you are planning to make a trip to your local DQ on Aug. 2, check out the Oreo Firework Blizzard Treat. It was released in celebration of the Fourth of July, but it won't be around for long. Also on the short list of must-try Dairy Queen Blizzard Treats this summer are the S'mores Blizzard Treat, Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, and the Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Then you've got your everyday classics like the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, Turtle Pecan Cluster Blizzard Treat, and more. As well as a handful of Blizzard Treats mixed with your favorite candy pieces like the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, Twix, Butterfinger, and others. This doesn't even begin to explore all of the Blizzard Treat options available on the Dairy Queen menu, so you'll just have to pop in on Thursday, Aug. 2 to decide for yourself.

There are more than 170 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals that will benefit from the Miracle Treat Day fundraiser. To find the one in your area, head over to the official Miracle Treat Day website, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click "Learn More." This will redirect you to the Children's Miracle Network Hospital website that will indicate which care provider will benefit from your local DQ's contributions.

If you are reading this and live north of the border, it's my due diligence to tell you that Miracle Treat Day will be held in Canada on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Every 60 seconds, an astounding 62 children are seen for care at a Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Keeping that figure in mind, there's no doubt that the money raised will be put to good use. Treat yourself (and maybe a few friends) to trip to Dairy Queen on Thursday, Aug. 2.