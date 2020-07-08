Burger King is here to cool you down with new frozen treat options you can get on the cheap. On Monday, July 6, the fast food chain announced the release of miniature shakes, and they might be the cutest desserts yet. Burger King's new $1 Mini Shakes are the perfect size for when you want just a little something sweet.

Burger King shared the tasty news on Twitter, with a July 6 tweet replying to a cryptic message sent by BK the day before. On Sunday, July 5, the BK account tweeted, "Why are there so many people on our yard?" Of course, the answer, which revealed the new deal, was, "Oh, right. Get Mini Shakes for just $1 at BK. *at [participating] U.S. restaurants."

With the Twitter mystery solved, you can now score the $1 Mini Shakes in three different flavors — chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry — at your participating BK location. Each shake is made with a base of vanilla soft serve, with your choice of flavored syrup blended in, and it's topped with whipped cream. The 9-ounce shakes are the smallest options available for the sweet treats, and they'll be available for a limited time. Pricing for the new Mini Shakes will vary at BK locations in Alaska, Hawaii, and suburban New York City.

