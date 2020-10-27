Bud Light is taking its hard seltzer game to the next level in order to get you in the holiday spirit. The company is releasing three new holiday flavors, and they're as unique as the festive packaging they come in. Bud Light Seltzer's Ugly Sweater variety pack includes holiday sips like Peppermint Pattie and Gingersnap, so get ready to skip the bar this year in favor of cracking open the newest spirits of the season.

Starting Monday, Nov. 2, hard seltzer drinkers can get their hand on the limited-edition Ugly Sweater 12-pack, which features three cans of each of the four flavors. Prices will vary by retailer, but what's for certain is the new holiday flavors will only be available in the variety pack while supplies last. In other words, if one or all of these new sips becomes your new seltzer go-to, you'll want to stock up on a few 12-packs.

Speaking of the flavors, there are three distinctly different but festive new offerings from the company. Bud Light is putting its on twist on hard apple cider with the Apple Crisp seltzer, which combines notes of a freshly baked apple pie, cinnamon, and nutmeg with the fizzy texture hard seltzer fans know and love. Meanwhile, the Bud Light Seltzer Gingersnap, which is described as "an elevated hard seltzer with ginger spice flavor and delicate notes of brown sugar and vanilla," is a holiday alternative to any Moscow Mule.

Courtesy of Bud Light

However, the most intriguing option has to be the Bud Light Seltzer Peppermint Pattie, which swaps out Peppermint Schnapps and mixes the company's hard seltzer with flavors of peppermint and rich dark chocolate.

These three new sips — as well as the returning Bud Light Seltzer Cranberry — are all part of the Ugly Sweater Pack, and they each have a 5% ABV. If you're 21 years or older and pick up your pack in-store, keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11 and practice precautions like wearing a mask, washing your hands after handling your groceries, and practicing social distancing as much as possible. The holidays are right around the corner, so don't sleep on giving your happy hour hard seltzer a festive twist.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.