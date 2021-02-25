It's just about that time of year for a spring getaway, but your plans are probably looking different than usual. If you wind up staying home this season, don't fret, because Bud Light is dropping a new "Out of Office" variety pack that'll basically transport you to a tropical vacay. With sips like Watermelon Mojito and Mango Mai Tai, Bud Light Seltzer's "Out of Office" flavors will bring the poolside vibes to your living room.

Bud Light shared details of its latest vacay-inspired "Out of Office" seasonal variety edition on Thursday. Feb. 25. The new spiked seltzer pack features four flavors that are inspired by classic tropical cocktails: Watermelon Mojito, Classic Margarita, Mango Mai Tai, and Strawberry Daiquiri. Like Bud Light's other hard seltzer flavors, the "Out of Office" varieties come in slim, ready-to-drink 12-ounce cans, which means you won't have to get out your cocktail shaker to enjoy your favorite beachside drinks. Despite the names akin to classic cocktails, these sips don't have extra booze in them, the 5% ABV beach-y sips get their kick from cane sugar, natural fruit flavors, and a unique five-step filtration process.

You can get your hands on Bud Light's Out of Office variety pack when it drops at nationwide retailers on Monday, March 1. They'll only be available for a limited time through Saturday, May 15, so you'll want to make sure you snap up a 12-pack of the tropical AF flavors.

Courtesy of Bud Light

To make the "OOO" vibes real, Bud Light is encouraging people to #TasteTimeOff and will pay $1,000 toward someone's next vacay just for sharing their funniest "out of office" email reply. You can find full details here on March 5, which also happens to be Employee Appreciation Day. You'll also want keep an eye on Bud Light social channels that day for a chance to win $25,000.

Bud Light Seltzer dropped its OG flavors in January 2020: Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Mango, and Strawberry. The brand also released the Bud Light Seltzer Remix Edition in August 2020 with three additional flavors: Cranberry, Grapefruit, and Pineapple. With the "Out Of Office" pack, you can round out your spiked seltzer collection with some seriously tropical sips.

If you're 21 years or older, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31 when you head to the store to buy Bud Light Seltzer's new flavors. The CDC suggests wearing a face mask when you head out, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.