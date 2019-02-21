Whether I'm upset about something, absolutely overjoyed, or if I'm simply just grazing, two of my absolute favorite late night snacks are ice cream and — of course — cookie dough. So, you could probably imagine how excited I was when I heard that that Bubbies, a super popular Hawaiian Mochi ice cream brand, came out with a delectable dessert that combined the two. That's right — if you haven't already caught a glimpse of Bubbies' Cookie Dough Ice Cream bites, prepare yourself. It's about to provide you with the sugar rush of a lifetime.

For those of you who aren't already familiar with the one and only Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts, you are seriously missing out. It's a Mochi ice cream company that's based out of Hawaii, and as of recently, they've been seriously is expanding their line of products. Their latest crowd-pleaser, though, is called Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites. My mouth is watering at the mere sound of it.

According to a Feb. 21 press release, you will be able to choose between four tantalizing ice cream flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, Sugar Cookie, and Birthday Cake. Each bite of ice cream is carefully wrapped in edible cookie dough (you know, without the possibility of transmitting any salmonella, obviously). F'real, though, this sounds like my choice of snack.

OK wow — I don't know about any of you, but any amount of self control that I've demonstrated in the past has seriously just gone down the toilet. TBH I could probably finish an entire box of these in one sitting without any amount of shame. My body is ready.

It basically goes without saying that I'll be trying all four flavors in one sitting, and luckily, I'll be able to do so super soon. In fact, according to the press release, these delicious desserts will officially hit grocery store freezers nationwide as of summer 2019. Their suggested retail price will range from $5.99 to $6.99 per box, but as you probably already know, a delectable snack like this is totally priceless.

Rick Schaffer, the CEO of Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts, said in a press release that these won't only be around for a limited time. In fact, they're here to stay, and when these make their debut, they're going to totally revolutionize the world of snacks with an entirely new category within the realm of frozen treats.

In the press release, Schaffer said:

Cookie dough is a classic favorite that's here to stay. By coupling these delicious cookie dough flavors with our expertise in premium bite-sized ice cream treats, we're opening a new world of innovative snacking possibilities.

Bubbies' latest creation is truly game-changing for any and all cookie dough enthusiasts, ice cream fanatics, and sweet-toothed dessert-lovers out there. I am seriously looking forward to trying all four flavors, as each of them look absolutely delicious. I'm all about living in the moment, but in reality, summer seriously could not come sooner.