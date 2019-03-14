BTS fans, where you at? I highly suggest you gather round and listen in on a fun little ~situation~ I'm about to explain, and it has everything to do with V and his gosh darn shoulders. Do I have your attention now? Thought so. Now, don't get me wrong. I love Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all equally. But when V took to Twitter to post a jokey tweet, things got a little out of control in like, the best way humanly possible. If you're wondering why, it's because BTS' V's shirtless photo has hit the internet. And, even though the selfie *technically* only shows his collarbone and up, everyone is drooling over what was cut off from the photo, because hello, who wouldn't want to see a shirtless V?

But first, let me do you a solid and explain how exactly this selfie even came to be. The background info might be slightly confusing, so bare with me because it's worth it, OK? OK, here we go.

So, on Thursday, March 14, RM took to Twitter and posted a tweet, suggesting some "very good" music to his fans:

Thanks for the rec, RM!

Then, about an hour after RM's initial tweet, V took to Twitter to to seemingly add on to RM's conversation. He tweeted, writing, "I also really like RM," seemingly joking about the fact that he likes his band member as a musical artist (or, who knows, maybe also just as a person). But along with the jokey tweet, he casually slipped in a selfie showing off his tussled, just-washed hair and his bare shoulders.

And, while I totally get that V was just joking around, his selfie is pure fire and is making fans thirsty AF. I mean, just look at this picture of V and tell me it doesn't make you feel a lot of emotions:

Are your palms sweating yet? Are your knees weak? Is your heart beating straight out of your chest? Totally cool if you're all of the above, because same.

Naturally, the amount of replies the photo got was on an astrological level, because fans were way more distracted from V's shirtless selfie than they were about his actual tweet.

Take a look at the, erm, intense responses to V's shirtless selfie:

Seriously. The BTS ARMY was really feeling it, you guys:

Other fans are jokingly calling out V's X-rated (OK, PG-13) selfie response to RM's G-rated music tweet:

I mean, look. Did V need to post a photo of himself to show his love for RM? Yes. But did V really have to make that photo a shirtless selfie? Also, yes.

One fan on Twitter even called the fact that V's shirtless seflie would become a media sensation, and guess what? That fan would be absolutely correct.

"I'm waiting for all the articles that are like 'BTS Army freaks out over what seems to be a shirtless pic of member V'," the fan wrote:

And look where we are. Congrats on predicting the future, ARMY member! Let's all give a big thank you to V for showing the world something we never knew it needed.