Twitter is shook BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey online talk event aired live on Saturday, Aug. 1. The event was reportedly exclusive for fans in Japan, but photos from the interview are already making rounds on social media. There is one thing that fans are focusing on in the pics: the band members purposefully hid their hair during the interview. Jin also debuted a red 'do at the event, and the possibility of BTS' new 2020 hair colors has fans pumped for the band's new era.

ARMYs know that anytime members of BTS change their hair color, there's usually a special meaning behind it. The members have repeatedly dyed their hair different colors for different album eras. The new interview showed Jimin, V, and RM hiding their hair underneath hats, while Jin's new red hair also caught the eyes of fans. BTS recently announced their new single, which will be the band's first group song completely sung in English and will debut ahead of a new album. The track was announced on July 27 during an OT7 VLIVE live stream. While fans will have to wait until Friday, Aug. 21 for the digital release of the track, the boy's new looks are getting people hyped for their comeback on Twitter:

One detail fans are pointing out is that Jimin seems to have blonde hair underneath his beret:

People are also loving Jin's red hair and hoping the changes are also hinting at a new music video, although some fans are arguing the color is a light brown and only appears red in the lighting:

Others are trying to figure out each member's hair color:

BTS dropped their last album Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020, but there is another new album in the works. On Sunday, July 26, on their "Honey FM" radio show on VLIVE, BTS confirmed that they'll be dropping another album in the second half of 2020, with the all-English single preceding the album as a pre-release. "We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans," they said.

Previously, in a YouTube log on May 11, fans thought Jin actually revealed the date of their album release. At some point during the stream, Jin asked, "Our album release is in October, right?" Suga's response was a nod and with the new announcement of the English single coming in late August, fans think this may confirm the October timeframe for the album.

It does seem like the boys are changing their hair for their comeback single, but only time will tell if the new album release date is coming in October. Fans will have to wait until the English single drops on Aug. 21 to see if there's a music video showcasing their new looks.