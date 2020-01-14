Jungkook doesn't post on BTS' Weverse often, so when he does, the BTS ARMY can't help but swoon. This time, Jungkook shared a series of posts, including a few asking fans for songs he should cover. After getting swarmed with thousands of requests, Jungkook decided on a special track dedicated to his biggest fan of all: his dad. BTS' Jungkook's cover of "Perhaps That Was Love" is so beautiful, it will make you emotional.

After launching their global Connect BTS project on Jan. 14, which gives artists around the world a platform to showcase their work, BTS' Jungkook and V hopped on Weverse at the same time in the wee hours of the morning on Jan. 15 in Korea, and had a hilarious interaction.

According to a fan translation by @btstranslation7, Jungkook asked V if he should sing a song, and V was more than supportive, even offering his karaoke mic to Jungkook. That's when Jungkook asked fans for song recommendations and, of course, fans flooded the comments section with their favorite tracks. As it turned out, Jungkook already had one in mind. "A song my father likes," Jungkook wrote. He also revealed he just covered it and will be posting it soon.

Check out Jungkook and V's Weverse conversation below.

Fans didn't know when it was coming, since BTS is busy preparing for their next comeback on Feb. 21, but before fans even had a moment to think, Jungkook announced he already posted the cover. Although, he posted it on Twitter instead of Weverse.

Fans couldn't see Jungkook's face in the video, but that didn't matter. The black screen only made them more attentive to Jungkook's vocals, which are so breathtaking, especially since you can hear the emotions behind his every word.

Check out a few fan reactions to Jungkook's cover below.

In case you're wondering what song he chose, it's the classic 1989 Korean ballad "Perhaps That Was Love" (also known as "Probably That Is") by Choi Yong Joon.

If you fell in love with the song after listening to Jungkook's cover, you can listen to the original track below.

pops8090 on YouTube

Every few months or so, Jungkook surprises fans with covers of his favorite songs. Over the years, he's covered Charlie Puth's "We Don't Talk Anymore" with Jimin, Maroon 5's "Lost Stars," Tori Kelly's "Paper Hearts," and Justin Bieber's "Nothing Like Us," "2U," and "Purpose."

As a whole, BTS enjoys suggesting songs to fans on Twitter, and Choi Yong Joon's "Perhaps That Was Love" is just their latest recommendation.