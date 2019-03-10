It's no surprise that BTS fans around the world get excited whenever the K-pop group does something noteworthy, which is pretty much every day, amirite? After fans showed love for the boys selling out stadiums for the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour almost as soon as the tickets went on sale on March 1, ARMYs gathered on Sunday, March 10, to commemorate another milestone, and the crowd definitely got the band's attention. Just take a look at BTS' Jimin's reaction to the "Run ARMY in Action" gathering in South Korea, and try to not let it melt your heart.

According to a Big Hit Entertainment press release sent to Elite Daily, March 10, 2019, marked 2,080 days since BTS debuted as a group. With a little quick math, that means that Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been making music together for over five years. If that's not cause for celebration, then I don't know what is. Apparently ARMYs agree, because they gathered for an ARMYPEDIA event called Run ARMY in Action that took place in Seoul, South Korea. 10,000 ARMYs gathered in front of Seoul City Hall to watch memorable concert footage and play quizzes filled with questions about the K-pop sensations.

Again, a gathering like that is bound to be noticed, and Jimin took to Twitter to share his excitement about the gathering with fans. On Sunday, March 10, he retweeted photos of the Run ARMY in Action gathering from the official ARMYPEDIA Twitter account, and he wrote, translated on Twitter from Korean to English:

Wow?!! Really many people came. Thank you everyone!! #JIMIN #ARMY #CUTE

Ugh, how sweet is it that Jimin seems so genuinely shocked by the gathering? There's no crew like the ARMY that knows how to show their favorite band some love. Seriously, according to the press release, the tickets to Run ARMY in Action sold out in mere minutes.

With members of the band showing love right back to ARMYs, I can totally see why fans would gather for one big celebration to honor these boys. As soon as Jimin posted his sweet message, fans were so grateful for his heartfelt reaction.

If you're not a BTS super-fan, you might be wondering what exactly ARMYPEDIA is. Well, per the release, it's a "global campaign" meant to celebrate the 2,080 days since BTS made their debut, and it's letting ARMYs re-live special moments that they've shared with BTS along the way. If you're bummed you missed out on Run ARMY in Action, you can try to make it to Seoul for the next event called "ARMY United in Seoul."

Heck, even if you can't make it to South Korea, you can always keep your eyes peeled for any reactions coming from the members of BTS themselves, because they love the ARMY, obviously.

Another way ARMYs recently showed support for BTS was fully on display when they helped the band buy buying tickets to their upcoming stadium tour. After selling out London's Wembley Stadium on March 1 for their announced June 1 tour date, BTS did it again by selling out the second Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour date (June 2) as of Sunday, March 10, per the press release. Is there anything they can't do?

While the concerts are still a couple months away, fans can hold themselves over by keeping an eye out for all the ARMYPEDIA action, as well as any adorable reactions from BTS. You never know who will be the next one to share a swoon-worthy message to ARMYs.