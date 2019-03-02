If you were been bummed that you didn't snag a ticket to BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour before it sold out in your city, you might be wondering: Did BTS add more dates to the Speak Yourself' tour? Well, it looks like ARMYs have a second chance at seeing the boys live. Get excited, people, because your BTS dreams may come true after all.

As of March 1, 2019, BTS had sold out stadiums across the world for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, including Wembley Stadium in London, Stade de France in Paris, Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Soldier Field in Chicago, and Rose Bowl Stadium in Southern California, per Billboard. But much to the excitement of fans everywhere, Live Nation announced more tour dates on Saturday, March 2, giving people who couldn't get a ticket the first time around a second chance to see the boys in action. According to a Tweet from the official Live Nation Twitter account, tickets for the new shows will go on sale Friday, March 8, 2019, and the official BTS Facebook page shows three new tour dates. If you're looking to buy tickets for any of the sold out shows, make sure you block out some time on March 9, because the new dates might sell out quickly!

New shows have been added in Pasadena, California in May, Chicago, Illinois later that month, and East Rutherford, New Jersey in late May. The tickets go on sale to the public at different times depending on the stadium and show date, so make sure to check the official BTS Facebook page for specifics on your city. According to the BTS website, more tour dates are to come.

Here are the new BTS Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour dates announced on March 2 in cities with previously sold-out shows:

May 5, 2019 — Los Angeles, CA, Rose Bowl Stadium

May 12, 2019 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

May 19, 2019 — E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

It's no surprise that V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope have been selling out stadiums worldwide. According to Billboard, BTS sold out its Wembley Stadium show in just 90 minutes when tickets went on sale Friday, March 1. Oh and for reference, that's a stadium that can hold 90,000 people. The band sold out other shows in a matter of hours.

ARMYs took to Twitter to share all their BTS-related feels about shows selling out so quickly. Twitter user @strawberrychim5 noted that BTS sold out five stadium concerts in less than 24 hours and said, "[U[gh their power." Twitter user @twiggysbanana said, "[I] tried to buy bts tickets in the bathroom at school and they sold out before my eyes," before adding "so proud of @ BTS_twt for having that MUCH of an impact."

BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour also includes 2019 dates in Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand, bringing the boys across at least four continents this coming year. TBH, they deserve all their success, popularity, and more because, as any ARMY will tell you, they're one of the biggest and most powerful bands in the world.