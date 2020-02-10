BTS' new album Map of the Soul: 7 is almost here, so fans are eager to see the members' new looks and hair colors that accompany this new era. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V usually change up their hairstyles and colors with every comeback, so fans always expect big changes. So far, BTS' Jimin's new black and blue hair is making ARMYs swoon because it's so unexpected.

After BTS' arrival to the U.S. on Jan. 19, they spent most of their time preparing for their performance at the Grammy Awards with Lil Nas X, as well as their debut performance of "Black Swan" on The Late Late Show With James Corden. After those huge television appearances, BTS promoted their upcoming album, MOT: 7, which is due out Feb. 21, by doing various interviews. Through it all, Jimin rocked long, blonde hair, and ARMYs couldn't get enough of it. Although Jimin kept his blonde look for the group's entire time in the U.S., he also changed it up by rocking a ponytail during BTS' dance rehearsals. No matter how Jimin styled his hair, fans couldn't help but gush over how long it was getting.

Take a look at Jimin's blonde ponytail below (and peep V's behind him as well, because swoon).

After spending almost a month in the U.S., BTS flew back to Korea on Feb. 10. Fans expected Jimin to still have his blonde hair, but, to their surprise, he touched down at Incheon International Airport rocking black and blue hair instead.

Since Jimin covered his hair with a hat for their airport arrival, his new hair color was hard to make out. Luckily, ARMYs are so attentive, and were able to catch of glimpse of Jimin's new black and blue locks anyway.

You can see Jimin near the 2:23 mark in the video below.

BTS' airport arrivals always happen so quickly, and, because there's always an overwhelming amount of fans and photographers waiting for the group, it can be easy to miss a member in all the chaos. In case you couldn't see Jimin in the clip above, here's another clip of Jimin's new hair:

Shortly after debuting his black and blue hair IRL, Big Hit dropped BTS' second round of concept photos for Map of the Soul: 7, in which Jimin was also rocking blue hair (as well as some intensely fierce, black angle wings).

As for whether Jimin keeps this look for BTS' new era — fans will have to wait for the group's official comeback performance to find out.