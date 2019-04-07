Hold onto your seats, BTS fans, because the K-pop group just dropped a music video trailer featuring a very special guest. BTS' Boy With Luv music video teaser featuring Halsey is already blowing ARMYs' minds. TBH, you might want to stop everything you're doing and watch it right now.

On Sunday, April 7, BTS' management company Big Hig Entertainment dropped a 46-second trailer on YouTube for the BTS song Boy With Luv. The music video starts with featured musician Halsey sitting in the ticketing window for what looks like a movie theater or some kind of show. After a few seconds of inactivity, she shuts down the window and walks into the street where RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are sitting silently, dressed head to toe in pink, on a bright yellow couch.

They don't exchange any words or lyrics, but do give each other some serious, sultry looks. At the end of the trailer, the camera pulls out to reveal the movie theater name, "Persona," which is the same name of BTS' upcoming album. The scene then fades to black. The last 13 seconds of the trailer feature a short sample of the new song, leaving me so desperate — not only for more music but also for more Halsey and BTS boys in pink. Luckily, fans wont have to wait long for the whole music video. The end of the trailer reveals that the whole video will drop in Korea and the U.S. on April 12, 2019, which is the same day as the release of BTS' new album, Map of the Soul: Persona.

But don't take my word for it, check out the music video's first official teaser yourself.

Within moments of the teaser's release, fans started blowing up Twitter with their thoughts. Many longtime BTS fans sent Halsey love for collaborating with the boys. Twitter user @Milly_949 wrote, "Hi @halsey, just wanted to send some love your way. You've been really sweet to @BTS_twt for a long time now & I appreciate your genuineness. Considering you worked on the single in person as genuine friends, makes it more special and real to a listener. Take care!"

Twitter users like @erisgguk also expressed sheer excitement and joy about the trailer and the collab.

Many Twitter users noticed that the title of the song, Boy With Luv, is a callback to one of BTS' 2014 songs Boy In Luv. Twitter user @STVIGMAS noticed a similarity between hand signals in both the Boy With Luv and Boy In Luv music videos:

Another Twitter user, @shugakukkisu, wrote the two might be related because of similar fonts used in the videos.

Though all the theories and connections between the two videos will probably become more apparent when Boy With Luv drops soon, a little speculation never hurt.

If you don't know what to do with yourself until the release of the video and the rest of the Map of the Soul: Persona album on April 12, go check out some concept photos from the album or behind-the-scenes snaps from recent BTS photoshoots. Let the countdown begin!