Before performing live in Times Square as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, BTS ended 2019 by reflecting on their favorite memories from the past year. BTS truly lived life to the fullest, as the guys did so much in just 365 days. BTS' 2020 New Year's Eve videos recap the guys' biggest moments of 2019 together, and it's making fans very emotional.

Instead of dropping the videos by surprise like BTS usually does, Big Hit gave fans a heads up on Twitter just a day before New Year's Eve. On Dec. 30, Big Hit announced they would be releasing BTS' "It Was Fun, 2019!" videos as part of its #BigHitArtistMoments. Along with the announcement, the company shared a photo that showed several of BTS' stand-out memories of 2019, like filming their "Intro: Persona" comeback trailer, performing at the Jingle Ball, and posing for their annual Summer Package.

"#BTS It was fun, 2019! Schedule timeline. We had fun in 2019 because it was together with ARMY! Ending 2019 with BTS," the post read, according to a fan translation by @charts_k.

On Dec. 31, the time arrived for BTS' 2019 send off, and, while fans knew it was coming, they still weren't prepared for what BTS had to share with fans since they uploaded so many YouTube clips one after the other.

The first was a behind-the-scenes clip of RM filming BTS' "Intro: Persona" comeback trailer. The group shared the comeback trailer in March 2019 just before dropping Map of the Soul: Persona, so fans have been waiting for what seemed like forever for a behind-the-scenes video.

The second upload was RM rapping to "Skool Luv Affair," with all the guys hyping him up in the background.

Third, BTS shared a clip of how they came up with "BTS Time." Usually, fans have an "ARMY Time" during BTS' concerts, where they hold up signs with a special message for BTS on them, but during BTS' final Speak Yourself tour date on Oct. 29 in Korea, the group surprised fans by having a "BTS Time" and holding up a sign with a special message for their fans.

Next up, the group shared a stage cam of their "Let Go" performance from their Japan fan meeting on Dec 15.

The BTS ARMY was spoiled by BTS this New Year's Eve with so many YouTube clips from BTS. It was the gift-giving season, after all.