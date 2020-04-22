In honor of Earth Day 2020, BTS took part in a breathtaking campaign to show their support for environmental protection, and it filled fans with hope and excitement. BTS' 2020 Hyundai ad will take fans on a mesmerizing journey through the wilderness. And what makes the 2-minute clip even more amazing for fans is that it's all for a good cause.

Hyundai Motor Company knew they could count on RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook (and their ARMY) to bring awareness to their Global Hydrogen Campaign. During the short Earth Day film, each member of BTS took viewers on an individual trip through seven majestic elements of nature: emerald ocean, pure-white, sky blue, sun-kissed, crystalline raindrops, starlit, and woody fresh.

"We hope this film will inspire our customers and fans around the world to take care of our planet in commemoration of Earth Day," Hyundai Motor's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Wonhong Cho said in a statement on the company's website. "We will continue to utilize our Global Hydrogen Campaign with BTS as a platform to raise awareness of the environmental challenges of our time and to champion hydrogen for a more sustainable future.”

Watch the amazing short film below.

"The film reaffirms Hyundai’s ongoing commitment to a sustainable future while serving as a reminder to keep our planet clean and not take for granted the remarkable gifts of Mother Nature," Hyundai's website read.

As for BTS' part in Hyundai's Earth Day film, it wasn't just a one-time supportive collab. Hyundai says: "BTS has been promoting sustainable mobility as the Global Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Motor under the slogan #BecauseofYou, and has helped the brand communicate its sustainable messages with millennials."

BTS and Hyundai's mission definitely resonated with ARMYs, who were so thrilled with the film that they couldn't help but support the message on Twitter.

BTS previously teamed up with Hyundai for a "stay at home" campaign to help urge fans to practice social distancing in order to slow the COVID-19 curve.

BTS continues to use their mega-platform for good, and ARMYs can't wait to see what important cause the boys will help promote next.

