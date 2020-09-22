The Billboard Music Awards are one of the biggest music events of the year, so when the 2020 nominees were announced on Sept. 22, fans couldn't wait to see who scooped up nominations. This year, the likes of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish led key categories, but, sadly, BTS got snubbed by the BBMAs big time. Needless to say, BTS' 2020 Billboard Music Award nominations have ARMYs heated.

The 2020 BBMAs were originally slated to take place in Las Vegas in April, but have since been rescheduled to Oct. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As with all recent awards shows, things will be done a little differently this year, but there will be no shortage of live performances and awards doled out.

Unfortunately for BTS, those awards will be few and far between. The K-Pop band was nominated in just two categories in 2020, Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist. The band took home both awards at the 2019 show, so they've got a strong case for winning again. But fans on Twitter still think the BTS guys deserved to see more nominations.

"BTS didn’t bust their *sses making bops for us to break records in streaming just to be snubbed," one heated fan tweeted after the nominees were announced.

"At this point, I will be okay if BTS chooses not to perform. I'm really tired of them being snubbed and still saving the whole show at the end," another fan tweeted.

Overall, fans were downright angry. "They really snubbed them," one person tweeted, adding, "it's so funny bc all the ppl nominated in those categories have nothing compared to bts... they quite literally outselled every single one of them if we being honest and it makes me so disappointed bc they don't deserve this."

Many fans pointed out Ariana Grande was also snubbed in a number of key categories. Despite being nominated for three separate awards, fans felt she deserved better.

"BTS and ariana getting snubbed yet again, these artists literally dominated the f*ck out of 2019 but yet aren't nominated in a majority of the categories they SHOULD be in?" one fan questioned.

The BBMAs will air Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. With Kelly Clarkson returning to host the show for the third year in a row, it's sure to be an epic one. But ARMYs tuning in this year will (understandably) be a little salty.