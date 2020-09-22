The 2020 Billboard Music Award Nominees Include Taylor Swift & Ariana Grande
It's been a trying year for the entertainment industry, but music artists haven't just let time pass idly during the coronavirus pandemic. While maintaining social distancing and recording at in-home studios during quarantine, there's been no shortage of amazing new music (and virtual performances of older jams) this year. Now more than ever, people are depending on music to get them through rough times, and the 2020 Billboard Music Award nominees are definitely something to get hyped about.
The Billboard Music Awards were originally set to happen in Las Vegas on April 29, but the month prior, they were postponed due to the global pandemic. For months, it was unclear when, or even if, the BBMAs would happen in 2020. Fans were thrilled on Aug. 14 when it was announced the award show had gotten the OK to broadcast on Oct. 14, 2020.
While many of the details, like who will be performing and how, are still unclear, it was confirmed that Kelly Clarkson will return as host of the show for the third consecutive year. Now there's one thing that's for certain: Swift definitely got the recognition she deserved in the nominations. Fans will have to wait just a bit longer until Oct. 14 to see how many awards she takes home.
See the full list of nominees below.
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande: thank u, next
Khalid: Free Spirit
Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift: Lover
Top Artist:
Billie Eilish
The Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
Da Baby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Top Male Artist:
Da Baby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi: “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish: “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”
Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: “Seniorita”
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Da Baby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Da Baby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist:
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXOGOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King and Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
ILLENIUM MUSIC
Marshmello
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel
San Benito
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top Christian Album:
Bethel Music: Victory: Recorded Live
Casting Crowns: Only Jesus
Hillsong United: People
Skillet Music: Victorious
Kanye West: Jesus is King
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii: TIM
The Chainsmokers: World War Joy
ILLENIUM MUSIC: Ascend
Marshmello: Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Alan Walker: Different World
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin & San Benito: Oasis
Farruko: Gangalee
Maluma: 11:11
Romeo Santos: Utopía
Sech: Sueños
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers: III
Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala: The Slow Rush
Tool: Fear Inoculum
Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown: Experiment
Luke Combs: What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris: GIRL
Thomas Rhett: Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen: If I Know Me
Top Rap Album:
DaBaby: KIRK
Juice Worlddd: Death Race For Love
Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding
Roddy Ricch: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Young Thug: So Much Fun
Top R&B Album:
Beyonce: Homecoming: The Live Album
Justin Bieber: Changes
Chris Brown: Indigo
Khalid: Free Spirit
Summer Walker: Over It
Top Soundtrack:
Motley Crue: The Dirt
Disney's Aladdin
Descendants 3
Disney's Frozen II
Melanie LBBH: K-12
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs
Kanye West
Top Gospel Song:
Kirk Franklin: "Love Theory”
Kanye West: “Closed on Sunday”
Kanye West: "Follow God”
Kanye West: “On God”
Kanye West: "Selah”
Top Christian Song:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser: “Raise A Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West: “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle: “Rescue”
For King and Country: “God Only Knows”
Kanye West: “Follow God"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Bep x J Balvin: “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee: “Close To Me”
ILLENIUM MUSIC & Jon Bellion: “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo x Whitney Houston: “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES: “Here With Me”
Top Latin Song:
Anuel, Daddy Yankee, Karolg, Ozuna, J Balvin: "China”
San Benito & Tainy: “Callaita”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow: “Con Calma”
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, San Benito: “No Me Conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam PR, Ozuna, Anuel: “Otro Trago”
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons: “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker: “I Think I’m Okay”
Panic At The Disco: “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Twenty One Pilots: "Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots: “The Hype”
Top Country Song:
Dan And Shay with Justin Bieber: “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris: “The Bones”
Old Dominion: “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton: “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen: “Whiskey Glasses”
Top Rap Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca: “Ran$om”
Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee: “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone: “Wow.”
Top R&B Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake: “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga: “Juicy”
Khalid: “Talk”
Lizzo: “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd: “Heartless”
Top Collab:
Chris Brown ft. Drake: “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee: “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”
Top Radio Song:
Lewis Capaldi: “Someone You Loved”
Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”
Khalid: “Talk”
Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi: “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish: "bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”
Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton: “God’s Country”
Top Streaming Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake: “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish: “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca: “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee: “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”