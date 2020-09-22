It's been a trying year for the entertainment industry, but music artists haven't just let time pass idly during the coronavirus pandemic. While maintaining social distancing and recording at in-home studios during quarantine, there's been no shortage of amazing new music (and virtual performances of older jams) this year. Now more than ever, people are depending on music to get them through rough times, and the 2020 Billboard Music Award nominees are definitely something to get hyped about.

The Billboard Music Awards were originally set to happen in Las Vegas on April 29, but the month prior, they were postponed due to the global pandemic. For months, it was unclear when, or even if, the BBMAs would happen in 2020. Fans were thrilled on Aug. 14 when it was announced the award show had gotten the OK to broadcast on Oct. 14, 2020.

While many of the details, like who will be performing and how, are still unclear, it was confirmed that Kelly Clarkson will return as host of the show for the third consecutive year. Now there's one thing that's for certain: Swift definitely got the recognition she deserved in the nominations. Fans will have to wait just a bit longer until Oct. 14 to see how many awards she takes home.

See the full list of nominees below.

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande: thank u, next

Khalid: Free Spirit

Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift: Lover

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

The Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Top Male Artist:

Da Baby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi: “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”

Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: “Seniorita”

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Da Baby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist:

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXOGOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King and Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

ILLENIUM MUSIC

Marshmello

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel

San Benito

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Touring Artist

Elton John

Metallica

Pink

Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music: Victory: Recorded Live

Casting Crowns: Only Jesus

Hillsong United: People

Skillet Music: Victorious

Kanye West: Jesus is King

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii: TIM

The Chainsmokers: World War Joy

ILLENIUM MUSIC: Ascend

Marshmello: Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Alan Walker: Different World

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin & San Benito: Oasis

Farruko: Gangalee

Maluma: 11:11

Romeo Santos: Utopía

Sech: Sueños

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers: III

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala: The Slow Rush

Tool: Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend: Father of the Bride

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown: Experiment

Luke Combs: What You See Is What You Get

Maren Morris: GIRL

Thomas Rhett: Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen: If I Know Me

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby: KIRK

Juice Worlddd: Death Race For Love

Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding

Roddy Ricch: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug: So Much Fun

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce: Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber: Changes

Chris Brown: Indigo

Khalid: Free Spirit

Summer Walker: Over It

Top Soundtrack:

Motley Crue: The Dirt

Disney's Aladdin

Descendants 3

Disney's Frozen II

Melanie LBBH: K-12

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs

Kanye West

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin: "Love Theory”

Kanye West: “Closed on Sunday”

Kanye West: "Follow God”

Kanye West: “On God”

Kanye West: "Selah”

Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser: “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West: “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle: “Rescue”

For King and Country: “God Only Knows”

Kanye West: “Follow God"

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Bep x J Balvin: “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee: “Close To Me”

ILLENIUM MUSIC & Jon Bellion: “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston: “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES: “Here With Me”

Top Latin Song:

Anuel, Daddy Yankee, Karolg, Ozuna, J Balvin: "China”

San Benito & Tainy: “Callaita”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow: “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, San Benito: “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam PR, Ozuna, Anuel: “Otro Trago”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons: “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker: “I Think I’m Okay”

Panic At The Disco: “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots: "Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots: “The Hype”

Top Country Song:

Dan And Shay with Justin Bieber: “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris: “The Bones”

Old Dominion: “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton: “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen: “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Rap Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca: “Ran$om”

Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee: “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone: “Wow.”

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake: “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga: “Juicy”

Khalid: “Talk”

Lizzo: “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd: “Heartless”

Top Collab:

Chris Brown ft. Drake: “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee: “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi: “Someone You Loved”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Khalid: “Talk”

Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi: “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish: "bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”

Lizzo: “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton: “God’s Country”

Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake: “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca: “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee: “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”