Being a famous TikToker can have a lot of advantages. Still, it seems being allowed to host a jam-packed rager during a nationwide pandemic is not one of them. Bryce Hall turned 21 on Aug. 14 and, apparently, didn't take social distancing into consideration when planning his big bash. According to TMZ, Bryce Hall's 21st birthday party got shut down by the cops, and fans aren't surprised. Hall's team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

Despite self-quarantine and social-distancing measures still being taken amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Hall reportedly invited a ton of his friends, including his fellow TikTokers, to celebrate his milestone birthday Friday, Aug. 15. According to apparent video footage from the party posted on Twitter, there were male and female strippers dressed as police and a lot of alcohol. Hall's party appeared to be packed to the brim, and social distancing and masks were seemingly not a priority. According to TMZ, the bash was shut down around 4 a.m. by the LAPD.

From the looks of Hall's social media posts after the big bash, he enjoyed things while they lasted. Hall posted a series of Instagram pictures from the party featuring his Sway House BFFs Jaden Hossler and Josh Richards.

On Aug. 15, when Hall tweeted, "I love my friends," fans responded by expressing their disapproval over his decision to throw the party, with many calling him out for putting his pals at risk.

While many fans encouraged Hall to speak out and address the controversy surrounding his birthday bash, he has yet to say anything.

Hall isn't the first TikTok celeb to be slammed for partying during the pandemic. On July 21, Tony Lopez, Nikita Dragun, and James Charles came under fire for gathering together to celebrate TikTok star Larray’s birthday. After facing backlash for the gathering, Charles posted an apology to YouTube calling his behavior "stupid and selfish." Larray, meanwhile, addressed the situation saying having the party "was a dumb thing to do" and promised to "do better" and "take this sh*t seriously."