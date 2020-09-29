Aaand the king of confusing the eff out of his fans is back. After having been spotted looking extremely intimate with each other at Los Angeles' Saddle Ranch, Bryce Hall and Tessa Brooks addressed the dating rumors in a Sept. 26 video aptly titled "Are We Dating?" After about five minutes of intense flirting, Hall concluded "we're just bros," to which Brooks confirmed, "we’re bros."

If you're rolling your eyes because this is pretty much exactly what he did with his ex Addison Rae, Hall is one step ahead of you. "Me and Addison made that joke a lot," he confessed before adding that he and Brooks are "actually just bros."

Now, to be clear, Hall's vibe with Brooks throughout the video was anything but platonic. They sat on the couch and watched the video of them canoodling at Saddle Ranch and the flirty banter throughout the viewing was out of control. "I’m just spittin, dude," Hall proclaimed at one point as he watched himself chat Brooks up that night. "This is all fake… I didn’t mean to look that way," Brooks joked at a scene that featured her looking particularly smitten, to which Hall responded, "Nah, you were definitely into me."

As Hall, himself, admitted, he has been known to say he's "just bros" with women who are most definitely not his bros. "We are hanging out," he said of Rae back in June. "We're still, like, really good friends. Like, we never broke... we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

Rae also has maintained a similarly casual vibe when describing their relationship. "We were talking and kind of like, on and off, just trying to figure things out," she told Entertainment Tonight in February. "I'm also, like, very new to this and he's been in this industry for a really long time. Things happen and then we just decided we're better off as friends for now because we both have totally different lifestyles right now. Not necessarily just apart from social media, just kind of like, we're both looking to branch off into different things."

But, um, based on what Hall said in the Brooks video it seems like they definitely did date at some point, even though they said they didn't? My brain hurts.