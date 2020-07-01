TikTok fans across the globe have been hoping Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are dating again, but are they really? Hall spilled the tea during a June 30 conversation with Entertainment Tonight. "We are hanging out," he shared. "We're still, like, really good friends. Like, we never broke... we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

They may be good friends now, but Hall, who also noted his favorite thing about Rae is "her laugh," didn't totally rule out the potential of them getting back together with her in the future. "Have hope, my friends," he reassured fans hoping for a reunion, before clarifying, "No, I'm kidding... We've been hanging out a lot, recently."

The two are even going to be dropping a new YouTube video together sometime this week. Apparently the theme is "chapstick" so here's to hoping that means kissing will be involved.

Even if there's no kissing involved, it's likely to be a great video because the two just have so much experience working together.

"We've been filming content together since November, October of 2019," Hall shared of their working relationship. "We already broke the ice, we're comfortable filming together. It's very easy. Like, some people it's super hard to film with because you're like, 'Oh, you don't do that well, what are my boundaries, what can I joke about?' But with that I'm very comfortable."

Having worked together for so long has also given them the unique opportunity to rise to TikTok fame alongside each other. "Yeah, we actually have a lot of deep talks about it," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's actually crazy how both of us got in such a short amount of time and always reflect saying, 'Wow, it's like, so crazy, you know?'"

Watch Hall's entire juicy interview with Entertainment Tonight for yourself here:

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February, Rae revealed that she and Hall actually never officially dated. "We were talking and kind of like, on and off, just trying to figure things out," she said at the time. "I'm also, like, very new to this and he's been in this industry for a really long time. Things happen and then we just decided we're better off as friends for now because we both have totally different lifestyles right now. Not necessarily just apart from social media, just kind of like, we're both looking to branch off into different things."

That being said, she maintained that they're still pals. "Right now, we're just better off as friends," she explained. "We mutually decided that... We support each other 100 percent."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, I think it's safe to say their relationship is complicated. But I love that they're hanging out and openly supporting one another, even if they're not necessarily together in a romantic way.