Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are constantly proving that they're total relationship goals. And while the two may both be mega-talented athletes with all of the fame and fortune that comes with that, they're also refreshingly relatable. In fact, the two have never really shied away from discussing their relationship highs, lows, and the issues they face as a couple. In fact, Brooks Laich’s quotes about Julianne Hough keeping her last name is a great example of an area where they butted heads, but are open to handling with open communication.

Hough and Laich tied the knot on July 8, 2017, in a seriously gorgeous outdoor ceremony on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, according to PEOPLE. It was positively stunning, as Hough herself made clear when she uploaded their wedding video to YouTube in honor of the couple's one-year anniversary. Since then, the two haven't stopped gushing over each other on their social media platforms, and most recently, on Laich's new iHeartRadio podcast How Men Think.

Now that the two have been married for over two years, Laich opened up on his podcast about the fact that his wife hasn't taken his last name, and his quotes were a bit of a mixed bag. "When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation and I was like, 'I want you to take my last name,'" Laich said on the July 28 episode to his co-host, Gavin DeGraw. "I said that. It was important to me."

Michael Tran/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Two years later, and Hough still hasn't changed it — something that Laich admitted he was a little jarred by at first. "I don’t find it disrespectful," he clarified. "I’m obviously open to it, but at the start, yeah, it was a little jarring for me." While Laich said he has relaxed about the name change since they got married, he did admit that when he and Hough have children, he wants them to have his last name, or at least a combination of his and Hough's last names.

"I will say I didn’t think that initially — I figured it would be an issue — but I’m surprised for myself now that it’s not an issue,” he explained on the podcast. "But, it will be interesting to see when we have kids. When we have children, I would want them to have my last name, our last name." The couple, who met in December 2013 according to Us Weekly, have been pretty open about their desire to have kids, so Laich's wish that they share his last name isn't shocking. Still, Laich explained that while he had no problem with Hough keeping her own last name, he wouldn't be surprised if his desire to share his were to amplify when they do start a family — something they both want.

"I’m actually kind of surprised that it hasn’t become an issue in our relationship because I do, as a man, I take pride in the last name and being, having that last name as the family name and especially when we have kids, I think that will amplify," he said.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In January 2019, Hough opened up about her endometriosis, and the couple has also disclosed that they've started IVF treatments. Hough herself got real about her IVF process in July, telling Access Hollywood, "I have nothing to be ashamed of. I’m here to debunk beliefs that there’s something wrong with you or that you can’t do something, whatever that might be." Ugh, these two are just the best, and through their IVF process, and whatever comes of it, it's clear the love they have for each other comes first, no matter what last name they carry.

Laich further admitted on his podcast that Hough keeping her last name might be something the couple continues to talk about. "I think it’ll always be an ongoing discussion but I’m not going to make my wife change her last name if she doesn’t feel comfortable, but I don’t think that creates a division within our relationship," he said. Hey, at least he's honest! We stan a supportive husband who doesn't force his wife to take his name just because society says she should.