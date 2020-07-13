Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Astrological Compatibility Just Clicks

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz might not have been in a relationship for long (the couple just went Instagram official in January 2020), but sometimes when you know, you know. So when the two announced on Saturday, July 11 that they were engaged (again, on Instagram), fans were surprised and delighted. The fact that they're moving quickly and confidently in their relationships shouldn't really be that much of a shock, however, especially in light of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's astrological compatibility.

Beckham was born March 4, 1999, under the sign of Pisces, and Peltz’s birthday is Jan. 9, 1995, which makes her a Capricorn. While you might not guess that a dreamy Pisces and an uber-grounded Capricorn would be the right fit, the fact is that these two make for a truly harmonious pairing and are the epitome of what people mean when they say opposites attract. That's because while they certainly have their differences, they're totally in sync about the most important things, like their values and how they believe relationships should work. Both of these things make a stellar foundation for a relationship built for a lifetime. Here's what else we can guess about Beckham and Peltz's romance based on their astrological compatibility.

They both value comfort and security in relationships.

A Pisces and Capricorn relationship tends to be blissfully drama-free because both signs value the same things in a relationship. They both want security, dependability, and commitment from their partner. Capricorn has a very traditional view of relationships, meaning that when they enter them it's because they have a sincere desire to be committed to that person — and they expect the same in return. Fortunately, Pisces, while a bit more unconventional than Cap in most ways, is very serious when it comes to relationships and matters of the heart. They don’t play games and they love to nurture and take care of their partner.

They view the world through different lenses.

While both Capricorn and Pisces connect on the most important things, like their values, the way they approach life couldn't be more different. Pisces is a water sign that leads with their emotions in all things. Their perspective is shaped by their emotions and how interactions make them feel. Capricorn, on the other hand, is a grounded earth sign who takes pride in being analytical. They're driven by facts and data, which can make it hard for them to see and appreciate the nuance that Pisces calls home. This can present serious problems when it comes to communication, but nothing insurmountable. It just takes some practice to bridge that gap and coming from a place of empathy to find some common ground. Ultimately, Cap needs to be more flexible and Pisces needs to be more succinct in expressing themselves.

They truly enjoy one another’s company.

The greatest strength this pairing has is that they're not just lovers, but truly are best friends. Capricorn and Pisces just click like that. Together, their lives are fuller, brighter, and more exciting. Capricorn allows Pisces to fully express themselves and show their unique and beautiful soul. In return, they help Capricorn tap into their creative and silly side and just be in the moment once in a while. The only thing these two have to worry about is that sometimes they get along so well, they forget the rest of the world exists.

While fans will have to wait a bit for all the undoubtedly glam and celebrity-studded details of their wedding day, one thing they can feel confident of now is that the stars are definitely on this couple's side.