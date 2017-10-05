Brooke Shields Says Donald Trump Tried To Date Her in 1999, After He Met Melania
Buried among all the political news of the week is a story revolving around an exchange between one of Hollywood's biggest stars and the President of the United States, which was revealed on late night television. During the Tuesday, Oct. 3, airing of Bravo'sWatch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Brooke Shields said Donald Trump tried to date her in 1999, unsuccessfully so. Shields told host Andy Cohen,
While Shields notes that the exchange with Trump happened after he divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, the timeline the actress drew out seems to have implicitly revealed another detail: Trump's supposed attempt at dating Shields came after he met his third wife: First Lady Melania Trump.
The moment from Shields' interview in which she tells her story about Trump can be seen in the video below:
Donald and Melania Trump first met in 1998, at a Manhattan night club for a party during New York Fashion Week. Back in 2005, during an interview with CNN's Larry Kind, the president recalled the moment he met her:
The following year, 1999, Trump finalized his divorce from Maples. In November of the same year, Trump had a memorable phone interview on Howard Stern's radio show, during which Melania Trump briefly featured.
The interview was highlighted by Stern asking Melania Trump whether she was naked at the time, and other moments during which the host mused about the couple's sex life and Melania Trump's appearance.
At one point during the interview, Trump said,
At the time, Donald Trump had been a candidate for president, running under the banner of the Reform Party. The interview would eventually draw criticism from the party's chairman, who said,
According to Shields' timeline, Trump ask her out on a date during the same year. But Shields said she turned down the real estate mogul at the time, telling Andy Cohen her reply to Trump was,
What Melania and Donald Trump's relationship status was at the time is, of course, unclear. The pair did have a reported break-up in 2000, with Trump telling the New York Times,
When exactly that break began, though, is not certain. What does seem certain, however, is that Trump does have a history of going after some of Hollywood's biggest names.
Over the summer, actress Selma Hayek recalled a story in which she says Trump asked her out while she was with her boyfriend. Hayek told Trevor Noah,
Hayek then said that Trump replied,
So, you can add Hayek to the list of names, along with Brooke Shields, who it looks like Trump enticed after he met the woman who'd eventually become his third wife, Melania Trump.