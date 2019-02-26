Brody Jenner has chimed in on the whole Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating drama. While at Elton John's Oscars viewing party on Sunday, Feb. 24, the Kardashians' former step-brother revealed to reporters how he feels about the whole situation. And Brody Jenner's reaction to the Tristan and Jordyn cheating rumors are super supportive of Khloé.

Speaking with Us Weekly at Elton John's yearly Oscars party/fundraiser, Jenner said he feels "bad" for Kardashian for having to go through another heartbreak at the hands of Thompson.

“Khloé is a great person. Nobody deserves that,” he said. He did note that he feels the "once a cheater, always a cheater" phrase rings true, saying, “I will say, though, he did it once, so she probably should have left him then. To have that happen again … yeah, of course I feel bad for her.”

Just to give a quick little recap, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods reportedly hooked up at a party at Thompson's L.A. home the weekend of Feb. 16. He was presumably still very much with Khloé Kardashian at the time, who reportedly learned of his reported infidelity on Feb. 18, confronted him about it, and promptly dumped him. This marks the third time Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian. The reported first and second time was revealed to the world in video footage released by TMZ just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the latest cheating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian was apparently the one to break the news to Kylie Jenner. Woods and Jenner have been best friends for years, with Woods being a co-star on the short-lived Life of Kylie series and her even living in Jenner's house with her and Stormi. Now, Woods has reportedly moved out and Jenner has no idea how to approach all of this drama.

Jenner has since unfollowed Thompson on Instagram, but not Woods as of yet. The majority of the rest of the Kardashian family has unfollowed both of them. A source told Us that it's not going to be easy for Jenner to cut Woods out of her life cold turkey, although the rest of her family has reportedly already begun doing so.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend," a source told Us Weekly. "She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Woods is pretty much a wreck right now.

"Jordyn is living in hell right now, she feels terrible and her world has been rocked," they said. "Yesterday all the Kardashians and Jenners have completely cut her out of their lives. Jordyn feels lost and isolated right now. She feels like she has no one to confide in." I mean... girl... that's what happens when you reportedly hook up with your best friend's sister's boyfriend! Elite Daily reached out to Woods' teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Jordyn will continue on with her life and career, but it’s going to be very hard for her," the source continued. "The Kardashian and Jenners were Jordyn’s family and she feels like she doesn’t know where she belongs anymore."

As for Thompson, he seemingly denied the cheating rumors on Feb. 19, tweeting "FAKE NEWS." He deleted the tweet shortly after, however, and reportedly admitted the rumors were true to Kardashian when she pressed him about it. Kardashian has been posting motivational quotes to her Instagram story ever since, posting things like, "We have to accept that some people are f*cked up and it's not our job to heal them." It's not hard to see how the posts could be about Thompson.

In another story, she posted a quote that said, "No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake." She included a snake emoji in the post. That one is seemingly about Thompson as well. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian's team about the posts on her story, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

At least Brody is still loyal...?