During the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, when it looked like the Kansas City Chiefs were about to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN and SportsCenter poked fun at quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Twitter. Not everyone was on board with their posts. Brittany Matthews defended her fiancé Mahomes on Feb. 7 with a series of supportive messages for her longtime love.

When ESPN posted a close-up photo of Mahomes looking upset during the fourth quarter, Matthews quipped, "Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league..." She added a string of corn emojis and "yyyy."

Similarly, SportsCenter shared a photo of the quarterback looking pensive when the scoreboard sat at 9-31 with less than three minutes left in the game. "Y’all are 🗑🗑🗑for this too, but he looks d*mn good to me 😍🔥," the personal trainer tweeted.

Matthews, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child, also responded to a tweet from a football fan who accused the QB of a poor performance on the field. "Mahomes got that girl pregnant and the ancestors immediately took away his powers," the Twitter user wrote. "Smh."

Matthews tweeted, "That girl 🤣 My name is Brittany. Maybe you have never been pregnant...and maybe one day you will be and you will realize what a blessing it is and maybe also rethink you’re words girl 😘 it’s a shame women can be so hateful to other women.."

After the Bucs' win, Matthews tweeted a touching message of support for her fiancé. "Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! 🙏🏻❤Now let’s have a baby 🤣"

Matthews hasn't shared her exact due date, but fans believe she's likely due in early 2021. In October, a month after she revealed her pregnancy, she announced she's expecting a baby girl. The high school sweethearts have been together since 2012.

Randi Mahomes, the quarterback's mom, sounded off on Twitter, too. She seemed to imply the referee was biased against the Chiefs. “If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪,” she tweeted, tagging Gisele Bündchen, who is married to the Bucs' QB, Tom Brady.

In a post-game press conference, Mahomes acknowledged his team's loss. "[The Buccaneers] were the better team today. They beat us pretty good, the worst I think I’ve been beaten in a long time,” he told reporters. “They took away our deep stuff. They took away the sidelines and they did a good job of rallying to the football and making tackles. We weren’t executing early, had a few miscues. Guys weren’t on the same page. Credit to them. They played a heck of a game defensively and offensively to beat us.”

While losing is never fun, at least Mahomes has the most supportive cheering squad by his side.