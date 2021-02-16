Brittany Matthews’ Sweet Quotes About Patrick Mahomes Prove He’s Her MVP

Not many people can say they were lucky enough to meet their soulmate in high school, but Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes can. The two first met when they both attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and they started dating while Mahomes was in the 10th grade. This is why some of Brittany Matthews’ sweetest quotes about Patrick Mahomes come from her memories of when they first fell in love.

After graduating, the two attended different colleges in their home state of Texas. The distance couldn't keep them apart, however. Even when Matthews moved to Iceland while playing professional soccer with UMF Afturelding/Fram, they maintained a long-distance relationship. Her team won their league in September 2017, but by October that same year she'd relocated to Kansas City with Mahomes, who'd begun playing for the Chiefs.

After eight years of dating, the two got engaged when Mahomes proposed to Matthews shortly after the Super Bowl ring ceremony on Sept. 1, 2020. Later that same month, the couple had another huge announcement for fans: they were expecting their first child. With a love story like this, it's no wonder Matthews never misses the chance to gush about her love. Here are the sweetest and most glowing things she's had to say about her forever teammate.

On going from being friends to having a crush on him in high school. “He just brought [roses and a Valentine’s Day card] to me as a funny joke, but like I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, ‘Kiss her! Kiss her! Kiss her! Then, boom, we just fell in love.” — On Instagram stories

On the history of their love. “I liked you then and I love you now!❤️ Somehow we have put up with each other for four years, with a few gaps in between!😊 Thanks for everything😘” —On Instagram

On how he motivates her. “Patrick works his a** off and is at the facility from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. There’s no excuse for me to be sitting on my butt at home doing nothing or not making a difference in this world or not being successful. I feel like we’re a team.” — Life&Style

When she posted a pic of them, just because she loves him. “Haven’t posted a photo with this guy in a while, so here’s my Fiancé, Baby Daddy, Dog Daddy & Bestfriend🥰❤️ Hehehe love ya lots 😍 ” — On Instagram

On his proposal. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you & me, the words you looked into my eyes and said to me, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breathe away! I LOVE YOU” —On Twitter

On being so proud of him. “Baby Mama & Baby Girl are proud of their Baby Daddy @PatrickMahomes BREAKING RECORDSSSS” — On Twitter

On their one-of-a-kind bond. “I will never stop loving you, and no one will ever understand but you and I! ❤️” — On Instagram

On how hard he works. “Let me tell y’all about my best friend, he earned that ish💕❣️ #Iloveyou” —On Instagram

On how they make each other better people. 'We feed off of each other. He’s an incredible leader and player and I’ve learned a lot from him. We give each other advice and he is always being positive with me to motivate me when I need it. I’m constantly letting him know that he’s not the only one breaking records. We’re having a great time with everything that is going on in our lives. He’s doing big things right now and so I am.” — The Daily Mail