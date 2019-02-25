Brie Larson came into the 2019 Academy Awards like a sparkly disco-esque wrecking ball. The Captain Marvel actress stunned on the Oscars' red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, proving that one of her true superhero strengths is slaying red carpet style. Brie Larson's 2019 Oscars dress is a stunning silver metallic Celine gown with a high halter neckline and a major thigh-high slit. The back of the floor-length dress plunges into a deep "V" right above the waistline.

The texture of Larson's Celine dress seems to be covered with some sort of metal embellishments and is shining so bright on the red carpet. Larson paired the dress with silver metallic strappy Jimmy Choo heels and large silver diamond earrings. And as beautifully accessorized as Larson is, I think her look was only improved by having Captain Marvel co-star, Samuel L. Jackson, on her arm.

While Larson's shiny dress caught all of the lights (and eyes) on the carpet, Jackson's look was equally as elegant, but not quite as shiny. The actor went with a regal navy blue suit with black lapels, and black shoes. Needless to say, the duo is not only powerful on the big screen, but on the red carpet as well.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as Larson's beauty beat for the 2019 Academy Awards, the star rocked her platinum blonde, root-shadowed locks in beachy, textured waves with a deep side part and tucked behind one ear. Larson's hair was styled by celebrity hair stylist Bryce Scarlett.

For her makeup, celebrity makeup artist Nina Park used all Chanel Beauty skin and makeup products to create an enchanting, entirely blush-toned look. The MUA created a look that featured a very sculpted brow, an espresso-colored smokey eye, a blushed cheek, and a rosy-nude creamy matte lip — aka the perfect blush-toned palette to flawlessly complement the actress's metallic look.

Larson is gracing the Oscars with her presence tonight as she is set to present an award during the host-less show. And although she is not nominated for an Oscar this year, the 29-year-old did win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Room back in 2016.

While she's not up for any awards this evening, perhaps we can look forward to the actress snagging a few nominations for her role in Captain Marvel which is set to hit theaters everywhere on March 8.

In the film, Larson stars as one of the film's main characters, Carol Danvers, who becomes one of the universe's most powerful superheroes when planet Earth gets caught in a galactic war amongst two races of aliens. And due to the fact that the film's story line revolves around an intergalactic war, that could be the reason Larson opted for a dress that is quite literally out of this world.

So while Marvel-lovers patiently wait to see Larson grace the big screen as the leading actress in the comic book film, we can all just appreciate the goodness that is her edgy look for the 2019 Oscars.