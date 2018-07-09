Ant-Man and the Wasp may have just hit theaters, but if you're a Marvel fan, you know that there's no point in complaining about the gap of time in between now and the Captain Marvel release in March. After all, thanks to star Brie Larson's behind-the-scenes look at the film's production on social media, it's almost as if fans were involved in the making of Captain Marvel, which recently completed filming. Seeing as she consistently kept fans updated about the process, it's no surprise that Larson posted a photo commemorating the end of the project. Brie Larson's photo after wrapping Captain Marvel filming makes me even more excited for this film to debut, but her sentimentality about it will also give you all the feels.

In a styled Instagram post, Larson shared a Captain Marvel clapperboard lying on top of a calendar. Showing the last few weeks of June and the beginning of July, the calendar has the box of July 6 circled with "Last Day" written across it. July 7 marks Larson's return home, while July 8 through 14 spell out the letters of "Freedom." Also, how cute is the little spaceship illustration at the bottom of the calendar?

While the calendar's main focus seems to be Larson celebrating time at home, the clapperboard definitely narrows in on the family atmosphere of the set. As Entertainment Tonight points out, the clapperboard appears to include signatures from Captain Marvel cast and crew. If there's anything that deserves a prime spot on the mantle next to Larson's Oscar, I think it's that clapperboard.

Sooo, do we still have to wait until March for this movie? Even that title art on the clapperboard has me buzzing with anticipation.

While a mid-credit scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp connected more to 2019's Avengers 4, the Marvel universe will first travel back in time to introduce the 1990s-set story of Captain Marvel. A young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is due to appear in the film, inevitably explaining his relationship with Captain Marvel and why he was able to contact her at the end of Avengers: Infinity War before disintegrating as a result of Thanos' power surge. Before Captain Marvel presumingly swoops in to save the day in Avengers 4, what can we expect from Larson's superhero in her standalone film?

Captain Marvel follows the hero's alter ego, Carol Danvers, a U.S. Air Force pilot whose incredible powers emerge when her DNA mixes with an alien creature. It's not exactly a radioactive spider bite or a super-soldier serum, which are other inventive methods of how other Marvel heroes gained their powers, but I'm willing to bet that Carol reacts to the change in Captain Marvel way better than most of the men in the franchise do. Women just get stuff done, right?

Although Evangeline Lilly, aka the Wasp, plays the first female character whose name is in a Marvel movie title, Larson has the honor of helming the franchise's first female standalone movie. She previously spoke about taking on this responsibility, telling ET:

I mean, I feel pressure in that it's a character that people love and are inspired by and I see that, and so I want to do right by that. And I want people to feel like their character is honored... Why is there pressure? I don't understand why there's pressure put on women as if it's the most shocking concept ever that a woman can open a movie...

Larson joins a cast that also includes Jude Law, Annette Bening, and Lee Pace. According to Digital Spy, Fury and Captain Marvel will team together to fight against the Skrulls, shapeshifting aliens who haven't appeared in any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films yet. Captain Marvel's official Marvel synopsis reads:

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019. Larson's Captain Marvel will also appear in Avengers 4, which premieres on May 3, 2019.