Netflix's romantic period drama Bridgerton became a global phenomenon when Season 1 arrived on Christmas Day in 2020. With that level of success, it's no surprise the show has already been renewed for three more seasons. Fans will still have to wait a while for Season 2, but why not look ahead and uncover what future seasons have in store? If you're already desperate for more, here's what to know about Bridgerton Season 3, from details on its release date to its plot.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's romance series of the same name, and each season of the show is expected to adapt one of her novels, which tell each Bridgerton sibling's love story. Season 1 was based on the novel The Duke and I, following eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) as she embarked on a romance with the dashing Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Likewise, Season 2 will take its cue from The Viscount Who Loved Me, centering on eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as his plans to marry an eligible bachelorette are upended when he falls for her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley).

Season 3 will adapt the third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, which follows Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he finds Cinderella-esque romance.

Here's what else we know about Bridgerton Season 3 so far:

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date

Since Bridgerton Season 2 isn't finished yet, fans will have to wait quite some time for Season 3 to hit their screens. Season 2 starts filming in spring 2021, so if everything goes to plan, you can most likely expect it to arrive at the end of this year (maybe with a Christmas release like Season 1?) or in early 2022. Perhaps Season 3 will hit Netflix around a year or so after Season 2 does.

Bridgerton Season 3 Plot

An Offer from a Gentleman retells the fairytale of Cinderella, as Benedict falls for an enchanting young woman at his family's masquerade ball. Unbeknownst to him, she's actually an earl's daughter named Sophie, who's forced to work as a servant for her stepmother.

A smitten Benedict sets out to win Sophie's heart, but due to her secret identity and difficult family circumstances, their road to happily ever after is anything but easy.

Bridgerton Season 2 already seems to be making changes to its source material, so perhaps Benedict's love story will also look a little different onscreen. Still, it's a safe bet that at least some of the fairytale influences will remain.

Bridgerton Season 3 Cast

Although fans everywhere were devastated when fan-favorite Page announced he would not be back for Season 2, but most of the cast are returning — particularly the Bridgerton and Featherington families. It's a pretty safe bet those actors will also return for future seasons, as the Bridgerton family tree becomes even more complicated.

Sex Education actor Ashley will play Anthony's love interest in Season 2, so unless she only signed on for one season like Page, you can expect her to appear in Season 3 in a supporting role.

Since Benedict is stepping into the spotlight for Bridgerton's third installment, fans can also look forward to finding out who will portray his love interest, Sophie.

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer

Bridgerton Season 2 hasn't even hit Netflix yet, so it'll be a while before fans get a sneak peek at Season 3. In the meantime, you can check this space for more updates as they arrive.