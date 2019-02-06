Somebody needs to give Bradley Cooper a nice big bear hug. The man is wicked talented — as we all fully well know from watching A Star Is Born — but it seems like he's having a tough time when it comes to a particular Oscars nomination he didn't receive. Honestly, Bradley Cooper's reaction to his Best Director Oscars snub is proof that the man needs to take it easier on himself. Didn't anyone tell him that he's been nominated for a handful of other incredible awards?

During a Q&A at Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the PlayStation Theater in New York City, the 44-year-old star and filmmaker revealed his reaction to not being nominated in the 2019 Oscars Best Director category for his work on A Star Is Born.

"I was embarrassed," he recalled. "I was at a coffee shop in New York City and looked down at my phone and Nicole [Caruso, his publicist] has told me congratulations and said what we had been nominated for," Cooper said, according to People. "They didn’t even give me the bad news."

Bradley. Bradley! You've been nominated for three awards — Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture. You should be proud of your achievements, not focus on the noms you didn't receive!

Poor, sweet Bradley. There, there.

He continued, telling Winfrey, "I was embarrassed because I felt I hadn’t done my job."

Considering A Star Is Born has received eight Academy Award nominations (alongside Cooper's three nominations), I'd say the cast and crew (and definitely the director) have done a pretty good job, no?

Plus, A Star Is Born was Cooper’s directorial debut, so if I'm being honest, I'd say it's pretty damn incredible that the film itself got so many nominations. The nominations for Best Director went to Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), and Adam McKay (Vice), so even though Cooper didn't make the cut, I'm still excited to see who will ultimately win (sorry, Bradley).

Cooper also revealed the best advice that his co-star Lady Gaga (who plays Ally in A Star Is Born) gave to him. "She said, 'Don’t try to sing it.' It was the best direction. It’s like acting, I’m actually talking."

Slightly jealous that Gaga is not only absurdly talented and beautiful, but apparently, she's also very wise for her years. But of course, this is Gaga we're talking about, and she can really do no wrong.

Speaking of Gaga, she herself scored two Oscar nominations: one for Actress In A Leading Role for A Star Is Born, and one for Music (Original Song) for "Shallow" alongside Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

Many fans are wondering whether Bradley Cooper will sing "Shallow" with Lady Gaga at the Oscars, which he confirmed by telling E!, "I think we're gonna sing it, yeah." And, you know, a tweet directly from The Academy on Twitter confirming the news didn't hurt either.

On Feb. 1, The Academy took to Twitter, writing, "Cooper. Gaga. "Shallow." #Oscars," which clearly leaves no confusion about the upcoming performance.

The Oscars are set to air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 24, so until then, just keep practicing "Shallow" karaoke-style in the shower. You might not sound like Gaga, but that's OK. I'm sure your neighbors don't mind at all.