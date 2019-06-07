Pardon me as I pick up my jaw off the floor after hearing this news... Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up after four years together, People confirms. This sad update comes after recent reports that the couple's relationship was on the rocks. Elite Daily reached out to reps for Cooper and Shayk to confirm this news, but has not heard back by time of publication.

Unfortunately, the split might have been coming for awhile now. On June 5, Us Weekly reported that the couple was struggling to maintain their relationship, saying they were "not in a good place." Yikes. And now, it's clear they've decided to go their separate ways. Does this have anything to do with that super sexy "Shallow" performance by Cooper and Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars? Fans may never know for sure — but I, for one, can't help but wonder if these two things are connected.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...