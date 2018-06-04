For all of my fellow Negroni fans out there, the tastiest week of the year is upon us. That's right: I'm talking about Negroni Week 2018, which lasts from June 4 through June 10. This annual celebration of the Italian cocktail began back in 2013 to raise funds for charities across the globe. For the sixth year, Imbibe Magazine is teaming up with Campari to bring fun Negroni cocktails and treats to bars and restaurants throughout the world. This means boozy ice cream, slushies, and more are here exclusively for the celebration.

You had me at sugar and booze, so you can count me in for any of these six Negroni-flavored desserts. Plus, you'll be donating to a great cause before you take a delicious sip and bite (if you're 21 and up).

According to NegroniWeek.com, since its launch, the celebratory week has brought in around $1.5 million for incredible causes. Not only will you be adding to that impressive number, but you'll be stepping up your social media game with any of these totally Insta-worthy treats. Don't forget to use #NegroniWeek for all of the slushies and sundaes you get your hands on, and say, "Sip, sip, hooray," to another happy Negroni Week.

1 Negroni Sbagliato Slushie From Maison Pickle Maison Pickle A drink served in a cute AF light bulb? Yes, please. This Negroni slushie from Maison Pickle in New York features Bols Genever, Campari, and Carpano Antica served in a Instagram-worthy glass topped with bubbles. This drink really knows watts up.

2 Negroni Jello Shots From Butter & Scotch Molly Landreth & Jenny Riffle Say jello to these cute Negroni treats from Butter & Scotch. They'll have you singing, "shots" with your whole squad in just about no time. The Brooklyn spot is celebrating Negroni Week once again some Jell-Ohhh Shots and Negroni Pie that'll make your mouth water. These treats are so fit for the 'Gram, this honestly calls for another round of shots!

3 Negroni Pony Sundae from Tipsy Scoop Tipsy Scoop You scream, I scream, we'll all be screaming for this Negroni ice cream sundae. This treat was truly made for any foodie who's looking to add some color to their 'Gram. The Pony Sundae from Tipsy Scoop in New York is made with a delicious orange sorbet infused with Campari, gin, and vermouth. The best part is the funfetti waffle cone bowl and pink Pony sugar cookie. Caption your colorful pic with, "Sundae Funday."

4 Negroni Mille Crepes Cake From Lady M Lady M I never knew I needed a crepe cake until I laid eyes on this Negroni crepe cake from Lady M. This thinly-layered crepe cake is filled with cream and has a bitter citrusy taste from the blood orange and Campari. Lady M will be donating to City Harvest this year, and every bite you take of this cake will have you saying, "Holy crepe."

5 Lavender Berry Negroni From Gelso & Grand Gelso & Grand If you're looking for a sweet twist on the classic cocktail, try this Lavender Berry Negroni from Gelso & Grand in New York. Inspired by their famous elaborate cannoli, this drink is made with lavender and berry-infused rum, sweet vermouth, and Campari. The part you really want to highlight for your Instagram pic is the slice of funfetti cake and rock candy stirrer.