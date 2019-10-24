Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Mexican Hot Chocolate Is A Non-Dairy Holiday Treat

It's no surprise that as the weather gets colder, I'm looking out for new hot drinks to sip to help keep me warm. California weather can be especially fickle this time of year, and sometimes I have no idea what to expect, so it's great when I have a beverage on hand that refreshes at any temperature. That's why the Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Mexican Hot Chocolate is an amazing non-dairy treat. It can be served hot or cold and is the perfect twist on cinnamon and spice for the holiday season.

In an Oct. 3 press release, Blue Diamond announced its latest product, which is inspired by the flavors of Latin America: Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Mexican Hot Chocolate, just in time for the holidays. This non-dairy version is also free from soy or gluten and is described as "rich and subtly spicy" with "traditional ingredients like cinnamon, red pepper, and allspice for a satisfying taste that hits close to home."

Growing up, I can totally remember friends who would brag about their abuelita's Mexican hot chocolate. Now, you can get a taste of the Latin American favorite even if you don't have a cherished family recipe for the stuff. Suzanne Hagener, the Director of Brand Marketing for the company, says Blue Diamond Almond Breeze has "continued to draw inspiration from the Latin American community and further our commitment to our customers." If you've never tried Mexican hot chocolate, believe me, you're missing out.

Courtesy of Blue Diamond

The Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Mexican Hot Chocolate will be available nationwide at major retailers where Almond Breeze is sold from October 2019 through January 2020, and it will sell for a suggested retail price of $3.49. Note that the product may not appear near you immediately, but should be available in the coming weeks. You can find the Almond Breeze Mexican Hot Chocolate near you via the online locater on the company's website.

Also, keep in mind that you'll want to heat up your hot chocolate to your desired temp, but that's pretty much all you'll have to do to get the taste of a classic Mexican hot chocolate. IDK about you, but the less prep work the better, right?

Need more help to get ready for holiday gatherings? Almond Breeze has another twist on a classic favorite coming to stores: non-dairy egg nog. Almond Breeze's Almondmilk Nog is a seasonal offering like the Mexican Hot Chocolate, but you won't catch the Almondmilk Nog in stores until November 2019, according to Blue Diamond. According to the website, this "has the classic rich and creamy taste of traditional eggnog," but it may be a lighter take, considering it doesn't contain dairy, soy, lactose, cholesterol, casein, saturated fat, MSG, peanuts, gluten, or eggs. If you have any issues with dairy or other allergens, or if you just want an alternative to the traditional fare, this eggnog was definitely made for you.

With all of these amazing seasonal flavors, you should be able to find your perfect dairy-free holiday sip.