Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren't shy about their love for each other. The two combined their feelings and musical talents to prove their relationship is stronger than ever in January 2020 when they released their duet "Nobody But You." The tune is a perfect combination of Stefani and Shelton's vocals and will likely be heard at weddings all year long because of the romantic message behind it. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's "Nobody But You" lyrics will fill your heart with joy.

Whether you're a country music fan, or lean more toward Stefani's pop/rock side, "Nobody But You" is truly a collab for everyone. Not only that, but the song led to a very big milestone moment in Stefani and Shelton's relationship: their first public performance together as a couple.

That's right. Stefani and Shelton are set to take the stage at the 2020 Grammy awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, to perform “Nobody But You.” Before the twosome move the audience to tears with the love ballad during music’s biggest night, scroll down to learn the lyrics to the tune so that you, too, can sing along from the comfort of your own home.

VERSE 1

Don't have to leave this town to see the world'

Cause there's something that I gotta do

I don't wanna look back in thirty years and wonder who you're married to

Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear

For only you and God to hear

When you love someone, they say you set 'em free

But that ain't gonna work for me

CHORUS

I don't wanna live without you

I don't wanna even breathe

I don't wanna dream about you

Wanna wake up with you next to me

I don't wanna go down any other road now

I don't wanna love nobody but you

Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now

I don't wanna love nobody but you

VERSE 2

All the wasted days, all the wasted nights

I blame it all on being young

Got no regrets, 'cause they got me here

But I don't wanna waste another one

I been thinkin' about what I want in my life

It begins and ends the same

If I had to choose what I couldn't lose

There'd only be one thing

CHORUS

I don't wanna live without you

I don't wanna even breathe

I don't wanna dream about you

Wanna wake up with you next to me

I don't wanna go down any other road now

I don't wanna love nobody but you

Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now

I don't wanna love nobody but you

BRIDGE

I wanna say it now, wanna make it clear

For only you and God to hear

CHORUS

I don't wanna live without you

I don't wanna even breathe

I don't wanna dream about you

Wanna wake up with you next to me

I don't wanna go down any other road now

I don't wanna love nobody but you

Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now

I don't wanna love nobody but you