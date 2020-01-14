Blake Lively is just one of those celebrities that, no matter what, I'll always associate with blonde hair. While she does tend to change up her look with new hairstyles and cuts, her signature shade of dirty blonde is basically a constant. That said, Blake Lively's new red hair and bangs posted to Instagram had me shook. I did not see this coming??? To be clear, the new look is for an upcoming role, so it doesn't look like she'll be leaving behind the blonde life for good.

If you're not up to date on all of Hollywood's happenings, you might've missed that Blake will be starring in The Rhythm Section, a film dropping January 31. I'd seen the film mentioned in the news but hadn't bothered to watch the trailer (I'm a rom-com gal!), which is why I totally missed the fact that Lively plays a redhead with a British accent. OK, her character actually starts out as a blonde, but as the film progresses, it looks like she dyes her hair as a way to conceal her true identity. I don't ~love~ action movies, but it's safe to say I'll be watching solely to see this major hair transformation take place.

When Lively posted this behind-the-scenes photo from the film shoot, I was completely caught off guard:

First of all, red color aside, I am LIVING for those bumper bangs, a rounded style that was everywhere in the 1950s. Somehow, Blake's 'do is the perfect balance of throwback vibes and modern edge. She looks so tough! It seems like her character is quite the fighter, so the hair and makeup team really nailed this transformation.

If you need a reminder, here's what Lively's blonde locks look like on the reg:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Don't get me wrong, I'll always love her Serena Van Der Woodsen strands the best, but Lively's The Rhythm Section character has a great head of hair, too. Throughout the film, she goes from long-haired blonde to a Princess Diana bob to a redhead with bangs, so if the plot is anywhere near as interesting as her hair journey, it's safe to say the movie will be pretty darn great.